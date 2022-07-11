Glimmers Join 'Not To Be Boring' Tour With Rarity And Telltale

Atlanta-based pop/rock band, glimmers, are thrilled to announce they are heading on tour this August on the Touring Not To Be Boring tour, supporting Rarity and Telltale. Glimmers will be hopping on for 5 dates of the tour, starting on Tuesday, August 16th in Atlanta at Purgatory and will wrap on Sunday, August 21st in Norfolk at Riffhouse.

Tickets are available now HERE.

Earlier this summer, the band released their latest single, "Scared to Lose." The track mixes the band's love of melodic piano and hopelessly romantic lyrics. Alongside the song, the band also shared the first of a collection of cinematic music videos that follow the journey of finding yourself as you go through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.

The band introduced itself to the world through two complementary EPs, Cluttered Heart and Worlds Apart. Releasing standout singles like "For Me It's You" and "Not Good at Goodbyes," both projects encapsulate the feeling of being the main character in a coming-of-age movie. The songs garnered positive attention from outlets like Alternative Press, Emo Nite, and Hot Topic.

Now, glimmers is ready to share the newest iteration of their sound. The pop/rock group's new music is influenced by the songwriting of Mayday Parade, Julia Michaels, and The Band Camino. Get ready for a new and honest chapter about the games we play in our relationships.

glimmers is about connection-whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory

Wednesday, August 17 - Orlando, FL - Uncle Lou's

Friday, August 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

Saturday, August 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

Sunday, August 21 - Norfolk, VA - Riffhouse