Ginger Minj Releases Christmas 3D Animated Video

World famous drag queen, singer and actor Ginger Minj has released the official video for her new Christmas single, "Winter Wonderland."

Designer/Animator Lou Jannetty created the one-of-a-kind 3D animated video which features RuPaul's Drag Race alum Ginger and her fabulous duet partner Gidget Galore frolicking around in a snowglobe singing the holiday classic.

"I may be from Florida, but I always think of snowmen, ice skating and the old Rankin-Bass claymation specials when it comes to the Holidays. I think everyone does. Since it's been a crazy year and an unusual holiday season, Gidget and I wanted to bring all of that nostalgic wintery goodness to the comfort and safety of your home!"- purrs Ginger