Gia Ford Releases 'SHELL,' Sets UK Tour for October 2026

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Alt-pop singer-songwriter Gia Ford released her new single SHELL on Wednesday, August 5, via Chrysalis Records. The track is the fifth single from her upcoming sophomore album, A ROOM WITHIN A ROOM, set for release on Friday, September 18. The single arrives alongside an accompanying music video.

On 'Shell', Gia Ford once again demonstrates why she is quickly becoming one of the most proficient singer-songwriters to emerge in recent years, with an ability to traverse a multitude of styles and genres from across the decades all the while remaining relevant to the contemporary day by stamping her own unmistakable, 'Gia Ford', sound across her tracks.

Speaking about 'Shell', Gia Ford said:

''Shell' was the result of me moving out of my own way - the day we wrote it, I came in knowing I was going to accept whatever my hands told me to do and whatever my mind wanted to say. I was imagining Maria Wyeth from Joan Didion's 'Play It As It Lays' for a visual counterpoint, but the first words had been my own winter melancholy reflections a few weeks before. It's about that vacant sort of shadow that has followed me throughout my life and that's why I suppose I gravitate towards those characters, even if we're dissimilar in most other ways. The GoGo Penguin-esque drumming and the morbid low drones we took from later Scott Walker albums gives it that abnormality that defines it.'

Speaking about her upcoming album A Room Within A Room, Gia Ford said:

'This album is the manifestation of a desire to make something real, in a world and artistic landscape that increasingly favours convenience over craft.

My producer and I wanted each player to leave their mark on the album, to hear everyone's personality in their performance; hear the room we recorded in, and the evidence of life within it. I miss hearing that stuff in recordings. This is the antithesis of that hyper-clean, optimised sound that is so abundant now. It's almost optimisation in the opposite direction, making it clear that some people made this music together in a room somewhere.

A Room Within A Room is about the local atmospheres we own that hang around us. It's about the private rooms within us, the expansiveness of our experience, the force of our inner worlds and imaginations. It's also about the importance of process, and overall, the significance of human creation.'

Gia Ford recently announced that she will embark on a UK tour which will take place in October 2026. The tour will see Gia play a headline show at London's Barfly on Tuesday 20th October, as well as headline shows in Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, and North Shields.

To date, Gia has released five singles from her upcoming sophomore album; 'Shell', 'At Least For Now', 'I Guess My Time Has Come', 'How Do I Reply?', and 'God'.

Gia Ford is a Sheffield-based artist known for her distinctive songwriting, emotionally rich storytelling, and genre-spanning sound. Her second album, A Room Within A Room, explores themes of humanity, connection, identity, and the importance of preserving a sense of imperfection and authenticity in an increasingly digital world. The album was created with a focus on capturing the feeling of real people making music together, with organic textures, emotional depth, and a strong sense of atmosphere.

Drawing on a wide range of influences from her upbringing, including artists spanning alternative, soul, pop, and experimental music, Gia's work blends different eras and styles while maintaining a unique artistic identity. The record reflects her growth as a musician, with a more personal and conceptual approach to songwriting, supported by her close creative partnership with guitarist and producer Conor Houston.

Raised between Cheshire and Sheffield, Gia grew up surrounded by diverse musical influences and has become one of the UK's most exciting emerging artists. Transparent Things, Gia's debut album, received huge critical acclaim, with CLASH Magazine called her a 'striking indie it-girl to watch' in an 8/10 review whilst The Line of Best Fit said 'Gia Ford's debut record is a triumph of perseverance, of artistic integrity, and of what can happen when you stick to your guns'. Gia has also received additional praise from a wealth of titles including NME, DIY, WhyNow, Rolling Stone UK, Polyester, and Wonderland, to name a few.

A Room Within A Room Tracklisting

Liberty

Diamonds Coming Down

At Least For Now

Standing Beneath The Dream

Cathy

A Spy In The House Of Love

God

Shell

I Guess My Time Has Come

How Do I Reply?

Versions Of You

Gia Ford 2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday 20th October - London, Barfly

Wednesday 21st October - Bristol, The Croft

Thursday 22nd October - Leeds, Oporto

Friday 23rd October - Manchester, Gullivers

Sunday 25th October - Edinburgh, VooDoo Speakeasy

Gia Ford is scheduled to embark on a UK tour in October 2026, following the release of A ROOM WITHIN A ROOM.

Photo Credit: , Melanie Lehmann - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES



Photo Credit: , Melanie Lehmann - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES

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