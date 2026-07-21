Ghost Hounds to Release New Single 'Something Wicked' From Upcoming Album

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Ghost Hounds are set to release a new single, 'Something Wicked,' on July 23, 2026, ahead of their forthcoming album JUSTIFIED, due out August 21, 2026, via Maple House Records. The band features frontman SAVNT, a former contestant on THE VOICE whose musical influences range from Sam Cooke and Prince to Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn. Ghost Hounds have toured as openers for The Rolling Stones and have also shared stages with ZZ Top, Bob Seger, Guns N' Roses, and Garth Brooks, with additional appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW.

Ghost Hounds features charismatic frontman SAVNT, a former contestant on The Voice and soulful singer who cites Sam Cooke, Prince, and Lenny Kravitz as his chief influences alongside Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, and Brooks & Dunn. After The Voice, he went from performing at house gigs to stadiums when Ghost Hounds asked him to join them on tour dates opening for The Rolling Stones.

The band has also shared stages with ZZ Top, Bob Seger, Guns N' Roses and Garth Brooks, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on

Ghost Hounds are fast becoming one of the most dynamic bands in American roots music, and JUSTIFIED represents a band arriving at its creative peak, guided not by trends but by a simple belief in great songwriting, storytelling and fearless musicianship.

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