General PUBLIC Re-issue 'All the Rage' & 'Hand to Mouth' LPs

Formed in Birmingham in 1983 by vocalists Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger of The bEAT, celebrated English New Wave band General Public will be releasing their debut album ‘All the Rage’ and their second studio album ‘Hand to Mouth’ on black vinyl on August 4, 2023 via BMG.

After the break-up of The bEAT in 1983 Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger decided to continue working together in a new venture. They joined up with keyboardist Mickey Billingham (Dexys Midnight Runners), bassist Horace Panther (The Specials) and drummer Stoker (Dexys Midnight Runners) to form General Public.

General Public’s All the Rage originally released in 1984, spent 39 weeks on the US Billboard 200. The album features their debut single ‘General Public’ and the hit single ‘Tenderness’, which appeared in the John Hughes films Sixteen Candles (1984) and Weird Science (1985). Mick Jones (The Clash) also played guitar on a number of the songs.

General Public’s second album Hand to Mouth was originally released in 1986 and peaked at #83 in the Billboard 200 chart.

Ranking Roger sadly passed away at his home in Birmingham on 26 March 2019.

Dave Wakeling continues touring to this day as both The bEAT and General Public. The bEAT featuring Dave Wakeling are currently on their 20 date Skavival UK Tour 2023. General Public will be on the road in the U.S. in August 2023 on the Lost 80’s Live Tour.

To pre-order ‘All the Rage’ and ‘Hand to Mouth’ go here.