Gavin Magnus Announces New Single 'Psycho'

His forthcoming single ‘Psycho’ set to be released on September 1.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Gavin Magnus Announces New Single 'Psycho'

viral content creator and artist Gavin Magnus has announced the release of his forthcoming single ‘Psycho’ set to be released on September 1 via Big Noise

Pre-save the introspective track produced by multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer) here: https://bignoise.ffm.to/psycho

‘Psycho’ is an instant earworm, packing a punch with its memorable hooks and driving pop punk melody. Dedicated to addressing the reality of toxic relationships and the conflicting emotions that follow, Gavin perfectly encapsulates the inner turmoil faced as he processes the fall out of a rocky relationship. Taking ownership of his actions as both he and his sound matures, Gavin isn’t letting the ashes cloud his vision.

This marks the first release on his new label, and the start of a new chapter for the 16 year old artist.  

"I’m super stoked for the release of this song, it almost feels like I’m letting everyone into the new me." – Gavin Magnus 

See more here.

Gavin’s talent began to turn heads with his first viral music video by the age of 11 and later signed with Columbia Records at 12, making him the youngest artist they’ve signed. 

With initial press articles anointing Gavin “the next Justin Bieber” and over 1 billion views and 20 million loyal followers and subscribers, the Shorty nominated singer is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through relatable and engaging songs. 

About Gavin Magnus

The talent, relatability, and authentic energy of GAVIN MAGNUS quickly elevated the Long Island, New York teenager from rapper and popular YouTuber into the next multifaceted heartthrob superstar. A viral video creator at age 11, signed as a musician to a major label by age 12, Gavin’s creative flow and charm built an audience of over 20 million strong across every relevant platform.

A diverse cross-section of fans drove his early music videos past 70 million views. “Hearts On a Pendant,” one of his many viral hits, was featured in the MTV series Siesta Key. Now 16 years old, as Big Noise Music’s youngest artist Gavin adds punk rock swagger and spirit to his melodic hooks and rap.

Working with multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer), Gavin’s new music harnesses the personable authenticity that’s endeared him to so many so quickly, with spectacularly catchy energy and drive.

Like young rappers NLE Choppa and DDG, Gavin is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through engaging songs. A passionate advocate for animals and outspoken anti-bullying activist, Gavin Magnus is here to stay.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Rising R&B Artist Lah Pat Releases Kamikaze Music Video Photo
Video: Rising R&B Artist Lah Pat Releases 'Kamikaze' Music Video

“Kamikaze” notably lands on the heels of the remix of his breakout single “Rodeo” featuring Flo Milli. The track earned Pat his first Billboard chart entries, debuting at No. 35 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 1.7 million radio audience impressions. Watch the video now!

2
Folk-Pop Duo Lily & Madeleine Announce 2023 U.S. Fall Tour Dates Photo
Folk-Pop Duo Lily & Madeleine Announce 2023 U.S. Fall Tour Dates

Nite Swim, Lily & Madeleine's forthcoming fifth studio album is an expansive journey introducing the listener to various vignettes of the duo's lives over the past five years. Its central thesis explores vulnerability, acceptance, embracing shame and acknowledging one's feelings rather than running from them.

3
Slayyyter Sets Club Valentine Tour Dates Photo
Slayyyter Sets 'Club Valentine' Tour Dates

Slayyyter has announced her 'Valentine Club Tour' ahead of her second studio album, STARFUCKER, which will be out everywhere on September 22nd via FADER label. Opening acts for the album include Bayli, Miss Madeline, and Lolo Zouaï.

4
Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie & Becky G Release Coming Your Way Photo
Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie & Becky G Release 'Coming Your Way'

Michaël Brun releases a new addictive jam and accompanying visual “Coming Your Way,” with British chart-topper Anne-Marie and global superstar Becky G. The music video, directed by Andrea “Dre” Saaverda, is summer encapsulated; Anne-Marie, Becky G and Michaël turn up the heat as party guests dance away to the trio’s global anthem.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne TomorrowReneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow
Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'
Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With SonyBritney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE