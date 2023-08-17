Gavin Magnus Announces New Single 'Psycho'

viral content creator and artist Gavin Magnus has announced the release of his forthcoming single ‘Psycho’ set to be released on September 1 via Big Noise.

Pre-save the introspective track produced by multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer) here: https://bignoise.ffm.to/psycho

‘Psycho’ is an instant earworm, packing a punch with its memorable hooks and driving pop punk melody. Dedicated to addressing the reality of toxic relationships and the conflicting emotions that follow, Gavin perfectly encapsulates the inner turmoil faced as he processes the fall out of a rocky relationship. Taking ownership of his actions as both he and his sound matures, Gavin isn’t letting the ashes cloud his vision.

This marks the first release on his new label, and the start of a new chapter for the 16 year old artist.

"I’m super stoked for the release of this song, it almost feels like I’m letting everyone into the new me." – Gavin Magnus

See more here.

Gavin’s talent began to turn heads with his first viral music video by the age of 11 and later signed with Columbia Records at 12, making him the youngest artist they’ve signed.

With initial press articles anointing Gavin “the next Justin Bieber” and over 1 billion views and 20 million loyal followers and subscribers, the Shorty nominated singer is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through relatable and engaging songs.

About Gavin Magnus

The talent, relatability, and authentic energy of GAVIN MAGNUS quickly elevated the Long Island, New York teenager from rapper and popular YouTuber into the next multifaceted heartthrob superstar. A viral video creator at age 11, signed as a musician to a major label by age 12, Gavin’s creative flow and charm built an audience of over 20 million strong across every relevant platform.

A diverse cross-section of fans drove his early music videos past 70 million views. “Hearts On a Pendant,” one of his many viral hits, was featured in the MTV series Siesta Key. Now 16 years old, as Big Noise Music’s youngest artist Gavin adds punk rock swagger and spirit to his melodic hooks and rap.

Working with multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer), Gavin’s new music harnesses the personable authenticity that’s endeared him to so many so quickly, with spectacularly catchy energy and drive.

Like young rappers NLE Choppa and DDG, Gavin is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through engaging songs. A passionate advocate for animals and outspoken anti-bullying activist, Gavin Magnus is here to stay.