Gaslight Anthem Announce 2023 Tour Including First Run of the Southern U.S. Since 2015

The Gaslight Anthem is following last year's acclaimed return to action with a spring headline tour, highlighted by the band's first live shows in the Southern US since 2015. Dates begin May 1 at Houston, TX's House of Blues and then continue through the month. Special guests include Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local). For full details and ticket information, please see here.

In addition, The Gaslight Anthem is set for a top-billed performance at Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 6. Additional live dates will be announced soon.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - US TOUR 2023

MAY

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues * †

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater †

3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom †

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution * †

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live * †

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz * †

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium †

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte T

17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live * †

19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino * †

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site *

21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale * †

23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre *

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

* w / Special Guests Oso Oso

† w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

^ Festival Appearance

The Gaslight Anthem made their long-awaited return to the road last year with their first world headline tour in four years. Hailed by Kerrang! as "an amazing, career-spanning 21-song setlist...(that) celebrated all eras of their music," the tour lit up stages across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom before culminating in October with a sold-out home state finale at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).