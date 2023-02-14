Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gaslight Anthem Announce 2023 Tour Including First Run of the Southern U.S. Since 2015

Gaslight Anthem Announce 2023 Tour Including First Run of the Southern U.S. Since 2015

General on-sales begin Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local).

Feb. 14, 2023  

The Gaslight Anthem is following last year's acclaimed return to action with a spring headline tour, highlighted by the band's first live shows in the Southern US since 2015. Dates begin May 1 at Houston, TX's House of Blues and then continue through the month. Special guests include Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local). For full details and ticket information, please see here.

In addition, The Gaslight Anthem is set for a top-billed performance at Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 6. Additional live dates will be announced soon.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - US TOUR 2023

MAY

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues * †

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater †

3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom †

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution * †

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live * †

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz * †

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium †

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte T

17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live * †

19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino * †

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site *

21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale * †

23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre *

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

* w / Special Guests Oso Oso

† w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

^ Festival Appearance

The Gaslight Anthem made their long-awaited return to the road last year with their first world headline tour in four years. Hailed by Kerrang! as "an amazing, career-spanning 21-song setlist...(that) celebrated all eras of their music," the tour lit up stages across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom before culminating in October with a sold-out home state finale at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).



P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share Their Dance With the Devil Single Photo
P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share 'Their Dance With the Devil' Single
Pussy Riot and Boyfriend’s 'Dance With the Devil' is a offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop. As expected, the fans can see a masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run Photo
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run
Distributed by Gravitas Ventures, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up, The Big Short) and directed by first-time filmmaker and award-winning journalist Julian Rubinstein, THE HOLLY brings to bear eight years of embedded, investigative reporting into a riveting exposé of the connections.
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album Photo
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album
Temples have shared their delirious new single, “Cicada,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), “Cicada” heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet’s long awaited new album, Exotico.
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces PRISMARAMA US Tour & New Album Photo
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album
The 16-date PRISMARAMA USA Tour will kick off on May 1st at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC, among others, before wrapping up on May 30th at Chicago’s House of Blues. Tickets for the Prismarama US Tour will be on sale beginning this Friday, February 17th.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share