Gary Numan Shares New Track 'I Am Screaming'

Gary Numan recently launched the upcoming album Intruder by sharing its lead single and title track. Exploring the idea of the modern world warning against and fighting back against humanity's catastrophic behaviour, it proved that fans remain hugely fascinated by Numan's still modernistic sound some four decades into his career. The track received wide-reaching coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone, Brooklyn Vegan, and others. Numan now adds to the growing anticipation for the May 21st release of the Intruder album by sharing the brand new track "I Am Screaming."

Listen to "I Am Screaming" below.

While "Intruder" introduced the concept of a world withering in the face of its steady destruction by mankind, "I Am Screaming" feels more like a desperate plea. It represents the planet rallying against its oppressors one final time, culminating with the haunting final warning: "You're welcome to die with me."

Musically there's a striking contrast between the beautiful simplicity of the song's introduction and the cacophonous, post-industrial aggression that emerges. It also highlights a contribution from Görkem Şen, the inventor of the yaybahar (an acoustic stringed synthesiser), which adds a portentous texture to the dynamic production. Consequence of Sound has already said that the song "is dripping with dread and - in the nuances of Numan's vocals - a dark hope."

Intruder is Numan's 18th solo studio album and follows 2017's Savage: Songs From A Broken World, which became his highest charting set in almost forty years when it debuted at #2 on the UK's Official Albums Chart.

The album was recorded between sessions at Numan's home studio in Los Angeles and at producer Ade Fenton's studio in Bath. It represents their fifth studio album together after Jagged (2006), Dead Sun Rising (2011), Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) (2013) and Savage (Songs From A Broken World) (2017).

The album will be released on deluxe CD, black heavyweight double-vinyl, and digital formats. There are also three exclusive coloured double-vinyl formats: in red (at select indie stores), in gold (from Gary Numan's official store, which also exclusively stocks the cassette) and in picture disc double-vinyl (also from Gary Numan's official store).

Since coming to prominence with era-defining hits such as "Cars" and "Are 'Friends' Electric?" (with Tubeway Army), Gary Numan has remained consistently creative and released a huge catalogue of work. His impact on electronic and alternative music has been hailed by pioneers such as Prince, David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails and remains impactful today, with Kanye West and Lady Gaga both crediting him as an influence. He was rewarded with the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2017 and shared his remarkable story with 2020's candid autobiography (R)evolution.

