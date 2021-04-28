Garbage Unveil New Single & Video 'No Gods No Masters'

Garbage share the title track of their forthcoming seventh studio album No Gods No Masters today; listen HERE and watch/share its accompanying video directed by Scott Stuckey and edited by Andy DeLuca below.

No Gods No Masters, due June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music, is big, bold and indignant - overtly political and socially charged in a way that the band has not been before, touching on themes ranging from global unrest and climate change to the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements; pre-save/pre-order HERE. A deluxe version will follow on June 12 featuring covers of classic tracks along with rare Garbage originals.

"No Gods No Masters" was inspired by a trip the band's iconic frontwoman Shirley Manson took to Santiago, Chile during the city's ongoing protests against corruption and inequality in the country. "We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti," says Manson. "The beautiful people that I was with said, 'But why are you so shocked? We're protesting human lives and you're more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. Human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.' That was like a slap in the face."

Manson tied that awakening to handwringing over confederate statues being toppled in the U.S. "All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don't have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it's devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking." Today's release follows debut single "The Men Who Rule the World" and its accompanying mixed media video produced by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor; stream/share HERE.

Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage has blazed a unique sonic trail, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold.

Photo Credit: Maria Jose Govea