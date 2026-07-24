Gabry Ponte Releases New Dance Track 'Pulse React' on Smash The House

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Gabry Ponte has released a new dance track titled PULSE REACT through the label Smash The House.

Fresh off the stage of Tomorrowland Festival 2026, Gabry Ponte keeps the momentum surging with anthemic new release 'Pulse React', landing on Smash The House as a certifiable summer scorcher.

Driving a fusion of infectious bounce, razor-sharp rhythms and explosive festival energy, 'Pulse React' wastes no time making its intentions clear. Punchy kicks, rolling basslines and an irresistible groove are elevated by commanding chants, hands-in-the-air claps and a soaring sense of anticipation that practically demands a crowd response. Engineered for maximum impact, this is a record that performs at stadium scale.

The summer of 2026 sees Gabry Ponte continue to cement his status as one of dance music's most enduring and forward-thinking artists. Last month, the Italian Grammy-nominee returned to Milan's San Siro Stadium for a second sold-out show, having made history the year before as the first DJ to headline the iconic sporting landmark.

Always one to have a pulse on the future, Gabry Ponte now looks ahead to the launch of arena tour CIRCOTRON – The Dance Show, coming Spring 2027. The concept combines the high-energy, expressive nature of dance music with the mesmerising artistry of live circus performers and acrobats into a truly unique concert experience.

Until then, Gabry Ponte soothes fan anticipation with hot-headed records like 'Pulse React', which gives listeners that immediate rush of dopamine on first spin.

For more information, visit | www.twitter.com/smashthehouse |

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