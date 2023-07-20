GRAMMY Award-Winning Songwriter Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single

Acclaimed LA-based musician Mitch Rowland announced his debut album Come June out October 6 on Giant Music/Erskine Records.

With the news comes the title-track, a stunning example of the beautiful, introspective folk music that showcases the GRAMMY-Award winning Rowland’s musical abilities. Mitch recently performed overseas, opening for Harry Styles in Ireland and London, and Ben Harper in Paris. Digital as well as CD and Vinyl pre order available now via HERE.

Rowland came to Los Angeles in 2013 by way of Ohio, where his lifelong obsession with music landed him, with eyes toward a career in music. In 2016 he was working as a dishwasher at a pizza joint and on the verge of giving up his dream. Just as that critical moment was upon him, he was given the chance to try his hand at writing with Harry Styles on his own self-titled debut.

This creative collaboration ended up creatively and personally transformational, yielding many celebrated hits like “Meet Me In The Hallway”, “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” as well as a place in Styles’ touring band. Here he met bandmate and future wife, drummer Sarah Jones.

Come June is truly the beginning of the most important chapter yet in Rowland’s artistic evolution. The album was a thoughtfully crafted body of work created over a long period of time. The idea first began to take shape back in 2019 and the wistful, organ-led title track, “Come June,” was the first one he demoed, and then set aside for many months while he was on tour with Styles.

The pandemic brought an unexpected stretch of time at home, and the solitude he needed for inspiration to strike. Encouraged by his trusted creative advisor Sarah, he began working on the rest of the songs while the title-track would be left in its demoed form until the very end.

“We were near the end of making this album, and this song came back to me,” recalls Rowland. “It wasn’t part of the plan because of how it was originally recorded with harder drums and bigger guitars - I never pictured it with the rest of the songs. But after some re-approaching and re-recording everything, this song started to mean something again. I guess you could say this is a song for Sarah.”

“Come June” was recorded at Mant Sounds, and was produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf, who also played guitar alongside Mitch Rowland, and engineered by Matt Schuessler. Keyboards by Jerry Borgé and bass by Matt Schuessler.

Photo Credit: Luke Atkinson