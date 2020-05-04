GRACEY Shares Live Version of 'Alone in My Room (Gone)'

Fast-rising new UK popstar GRACEY has shared a stunning live version of her most recent single which has been retitled "Alone In My Room (Gone)." February saw her release the single, an impeccable modern pop song, to critical acclaim including being Track Of The Week on the UK's Radio 1 Introducing. It was written after GRACEY underwent intense surgery on her vocal chords and a subsequent period of silent recovery, as and as result carries the weight of a future pop powerhouse bursting to deliver.

Now she offers up a very different side to "Alone In My Room (Gone)"; a beautiful and equally heart-breaking live version which puts her immensely impressive vocals front and center.

You can hear the live version of "Alone In My room (Gone)" below!

GRACEY has also shared a pair of electrifying remixes of the track (by MJ Cole and Jacques Greene).

As "Alone In My Room (Gone)" continues to consolidate GRACEY as one of the UK's most exciting new names, her previous single with 220Kid "Don't Need Love" continues its own ascent up the UK official singles chart. It has now been added to the A-List at Radio 1 and the playlist at Capital. Working together, these releases provide an undeniable case of a new unstoppable force in UK pop and GRACEY is showing no signs of stopping.

GRACEY was recruited at 16 as a top-line writer for Xenomania and now at still only 22, she's stepping into her own, dazzling limelight as an artist in her own right. With that comes its own pressure, and her brilliant songs tell the honest truth about heartbreak, social media and the fears and anxieties that come with bearing your soul with the world. Signed to Polydor she is making a name for herself in the UK and on this side of the Atlantic Esquire has taken note including her "Different Things" single in their "Best song of 2019" list alongside Billie Eilish and Yola.

Her debut EP Imposter Syndrome dropped last year and featured the single "Different Things." Cut from the same cloth as Sia and Lorde, the track is a forward-thinking and vividly atmospheric raw depiction of a relationship stretched to breaking point. It put GRACEY on the map as a solo art artist to watch in 2020. She recently spoke with Billboard about the effects of the Coronavirus shut-down on her just-kicking-off career.

Photo credit: Aidan Zamiri





