Future Static Releases Debut Album

One of Australia’s most talked about breakthrough heavy acts, Melbourne quintet Future Static have unveiled their highly anticipated debut album Liminality, via Wild Thing Records.

Liminality is an innate fusion of metalcore, progressive metal, alternative rock, and pop sensibilities, distinguished by infectious hooks against their explosive sound. The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher Vernon (Windwaker, The Beautiful Monument). The artwork was helmed by guitarist Jack Smith, with "Liminality" portraying the space between materialising and deteriorating in serene nothingness.

Singer Amariah Cook talks about the inspiration behind Liminality: "We're so proud to finally release our first full-length album, which we've been tirelessly working on and teasing to crowds for the past two years. Writing in lockdown allowed us to explore new ideas, technologies, and techniques in our own time and creature comforts.

Whenever one of us would send through a new demo or piece to the aural puzzle, it felt like a gift in a time of persistent solitude. We emerged with a cohesive, yet diverse body of work, trickled with each member's unique musical voice and writing style. Everything about this album came from the heart and soul of the band. The best way to describe it? It is the physical representation of friendship, teamwork, and our unconditional love for music.”

The band have continuously released dazzling accompanying visuals for the album with longtime collaborator Colin Jeffs (Make Them Suffer, Alpha Wolf) of Ten of Swords Media filming music videos for 'Venenosa,' 'Roach Queen,' 'The Hourglass,' and 'Chemical Lobotomy,' The art video for 'Plated Gold,' out now and featuring guest vocals from Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer, was directed by Nevenko Sarunic of Heartline and Deadend Visuals, a relationship that bloomed while on tour in Australia in 2022, and also led to Heartline singer Luke Taylor featuring on ‘Illiad.'

Liminality is exemplified by its profound singles; the emotionally charged, hard hitting anthem ‘Roach Queen,' the effervescent ‘Plated Gold,' and acclaimed earlier singles ‘Waves' and ‘Venenosa.' ‘Liminality’ also highlights the group’s breathtaking lead vocal tandem, with bassist Kira Neil showcasing her vocal talents and magical chemistry with the electrifying Melbourne born, Barcelona raised front-woman Amariah Cook; underlined on the progressive labyrinth ‘The Hourglass’ and alt-pop-core sensation ‘Chemical Lobotomy.'

For the first week following the release of Liminality, Future Static join German superstars Electric Callboy on their completely sold out Australian tour. The group recently concluded their first international jaunt across Europe and the UK, including dates with The Omnific, plus appearances at legendary German festivals Reeperbahn and Euroblast. Future international dates are on the horizon, including the recently announced RADAR Festival in the UK.

At home, the band have embarked on a two-year-long gauntlet of in-demand domestic touring, including supporting acts such as prog-metal powerhouse Jinjer and Eurovision alumni Voyager, plus being hand-chosen as special guests for shows with Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, RedHook, Caligula's Horse, Windwaker, Bloom, and Circles. They've also performed at major festivals Knight & Day, UNIFY Forever, UNIFY - Off The Record, Alpha Wolf's CVLTFEST, and BIGSOUND.

Following taking the Australian live circuit by storm and their first international touring adventures, the release of Liminality marks the next step in the band’s hugely promising career.

Future Static - Electric Callboy - Tekkno World Tour - Australia

Sat Nov 25 - Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Mon Nov 27 - Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Wed Nov 29 - Pica, Melbourne

Thu Nov 30 - Hordern Pavillion, Sydney

Fri Dec 1 - Eatons Hills Hotel, Brisbane

Liminality is available worldwide now, via Wild Thing Records.

Photo Credit : Andrew Basso