Future Static Releases Debut Album

The album was released via Wild Thing Records.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Future Static Releases Debut Album

One of Australia’s most talked about breakthrough heavy acts, Melbourne quintet Future Static have unveiled their highly anticipated debut album Liminality, via Wild Thing Records.

Liminality is an innate fusion of metalcore, progressive metal, alternative rock, and pop sensibilities, distinguished by infectious hooks against their explosive sound. The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher Vernon (Windwaker, The Beautiful Monument). The artwork was helmed by guitarist Jack Smith, with "Liminality" portraying the space between materialising and deteriorating in serene nothingness.

Singer Amariah Cook talks about the inspiration behind Liminality: "We're so proud to finally release our first full-length album, which we've been tirelessly working on and teasing to crowds for the past two years. Writing in lockdown allowed us to explore new ideas, technologies, and techniques in our own time and creature comforts.

Whenever one of us would send through a new demo or piece to the aural puzzle, it felt like a gift in a time of persistent solitude. We emerged with a cohesive, yet diverse body of work, trickled with each member's unique musical voice and writing style. Everything about this album came from the heart and soul of the band. The best way to describe it? It is the physical representation of friendship, teamwork, and our unconditional love for music.”

The band have continuously released dazzling accompanying visuals for the album with longtime collaborator Colin Jeffs (Make Them Suffer, Alpha Wolf) of Ten of Swords Media filming music videos for 'Venenosa,' 'Roach Queen,' 'The Hourglass,' and 'Chemical Lobotomy,' The art video for 'Plated Gold,' out now and featuring guest vocals from Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer, was directed by Nevenko Sarunic of Heartline and Deadend Visuals, a relationship that bloomed while on tour in Australia in 2022, and also led to Heartline singer Luke Taylor featuring on ‘Illiad.'

Liminality is exemplified by its profound singles; the emotionally charged, hard hitting anthem ‘Roach Queen,' the effervescent ‘Plated Gold,' and acclaimed earlier singles ‘Waves' and ‘Venenosa.' ‘Liminality’ also highlights the group’s breathtaking lead vocal tandem, with bassist Kira Neil showcasing her vocal talents and magical chemistry with the electrifying Melbourne born, Barcelona raised front-woman Amariah Cook; underlined on the progressive labyrinth ‘The Hourglass’ and alt-pop-core sensation ‘Chemical Lobotomy.'

For the first week following the release of Liminality, Future Static join German superstars Electric Callboy on their completely sold out Australian tour. The group recently concluded their first international jaunt across Europe and the UK, including dates with The Omnific, plus appearances at legendary German festivals Reeperbahn and Euroblast. Future international dates are on the horizon, including the recently announced RADAR Festival in the UK.

At home, the band have embarked on a two-year-long gauntlet of in-demand domestic touring, including supporting acts such as prog-metal powerhouse Jinjer and Eurovision alumni Voyager, plus being hand-chosen as special guests for shows with Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, RedHook, Caligula's Horse, Windwaker, Bloom, and Circles. They've also performed at major festivals Knight & Day, UNIFY Forever, UNIFY - Off The Record, Alpha Wolf's CVLTFEST, and BIGSOUND.

Following taking the Australian live circuit by storm and their first international touring adventures, the release of Liminality marks the next step in the band’s hugely promising career.

Future Static - Electric Callboy - Tekkno World Tour - Australia

Sat Nov 25 - Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
Mon Nov 27 - Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Wed Nov 29 - Pica, Melbourne
Thu Nov 30 - Hordern Pavillion, Sydney
Fri Dec 1 - Eatons Hills Hotel, Brisbane

Liminality is available worldwide now, via Wild Thing Records.

Photo Credit : Andrew Basso



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chicagos Rising Star Imani Nichele Releases sweatergawd. Photo
Chicago's Rising Star Imani Nichele Releases 'sweatergawd.'

Produced by familiar underground name Nolan The Ninja, the track is only just over a minute long. It feels more than complete in her delivery—clearly heavily hip-hop inspired—almost as if it's alluding to what musical greatness is inevitably following from the skilled Chicago-based writer in 2024.

2
Bonner Rhae Releases Festive New Classic Just Because Its Christmas Photo
Bonner Rhae Releases Festive New Classic 'Just Because It's Christmas'

Bonner Rhae sat down to write a new song, without ever having any intention of creating a holiday tune—but these things just happen. After she started playing a flirty little melody, the words 'the stockings are hung by the fireside' floated out so seamlessly that she decided to see where it led, finishing “Just Because it's Christmas” in one sitting.

3
Real Estate Announce New Album & Tour; Share New Single Photo
Real Estate Announce New Album & Tour; Share New Single

The sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar) and Sammi Niss (drums), Daniel sports 11 new songs recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) during an ebullient nine-day spree at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

4
The Feral Ghosts to Release New Album Black Sun in December Photo
The Feral Ghosts to Release New Album 'Black Sun' in December

The Feral Ghosts will release their long-awaited sophomore album Black Sun. The Chicago-based band made up of Raul Urquilla aka Annu Na Kll (vocals, bass), Alejandro Duran (guitar) and Roberto Lopez aka Luzy (drums) will celebrate the release of Black Sun with a hometown show at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. on Saturday, December 2.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year
Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max DocumentaryOprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary
What's New on Max This December 2023What's New on Max This December 2023
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO