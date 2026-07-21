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Fête des Vendanges de Montmartre to Return to Paris for 93rd Edition

The five-day festival will transform the 18th arrondissement into an open-air stage with music, gastronomy, and parades.

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Fête des Vendanges de Montmartre to Return to Paris for 93rd Edition

The FÊTE DES VENDANGES DE MONTMARTRE is set to return to Paris this fall for its 93rd edition, running October 7 through 11 across the city's 18th arrondissement. The five-day festival is scheduled to feature a program spanning gastronomy, music, heritage, parades, balls, and live shows, with the neighborhood serving as an open-air venue throughout the event.

For its 93rd edition, the festival will celebrate music with a vibrant programme: gastronomy, music, heritage, ball, parade, shows. For five days, the entire 18th arrondissement will be transformed into a huge open-air stage.

The FÊTE DES VENDANGES DE MONTMARTRE is one of Paris's longest-running annual harvest festivals, rooted in the tradition of the Montmartre vineyard, which has produced wine in the heart of the city for nearly a century.

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