Fête des Vendanges de Montmartre to Return to Paris for 93rd Edition

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The FÊTE DES VENDANGES DE MONTMARTRE is set to return to Paris this fall for its 93rd edition, running October 7 through 11 across the city's 18th arrondissement. The five-day festival is scheduled to feature a program spanning gastronomy, music, heritage, parades, balls, and live shows, with the neighborhood serving as an open-air venue throughout the event.

For its 93rd edition, the festival will celebrate music with a vibrant programme: gastronomy, music, heritage, ball, parade, shows. For five days, the entire 18th arrondissement will be transformed into a huge open-air stage.

The FÊTE DES VENDANGES DE MONTMARTRE is one of Paris's longest-running annual harvest festivals, rooted in the tradition of the Montmartre vineyard, which has produced wine in the heart of the city for nearly a century.

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