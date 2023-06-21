Franklin Jonas Drops Debut EP 'Sewer Rat'

Sewer Rat, the debut EP from rising artist Franklin Jonas, is out today on Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent. The video for new song “Cherub,” directed by Henry Dacosta, is also out today.

“I can’t believe that this is real. I’ve worked on these songs for years and to have them heard and out in the world is crazy,” says Franklin. “I made these songs as therapy, fearing the thought of ever sharing them. The journey of finishing them has been difficult but so rewarding. Overall, it has been one of the most maturing experiences of my life and I think you can hear that in the songs.”

Sewer Rat has already begun to receive critical praise; Rolling Stone names Franklin’s debut single, “Cocaine,” “a dreamy, shoegaze-y tune with hints of doo-wop,” while Ones to Watch adds that the music is “a celebration of who [Franklin] dances as today and a declaration of hope that he’ll meet more of himself tomorrow.”

The new EP, written and produced by Franklin and Charlie Brand (Miniature Tigers, Weezer, Skizzy Mars), introduces the sonic world Franklin has worked for several years to create. “This is a result of my own journey, and it’s a taste test of every sound I can make,” says Franklin.

Franklin recently shared a live performance video of “Hoboken,” featuring the famed MUSYCA Children’s Choir and filmed in Burbank, California comic book store House of Secrets, which Franklin frequented throughout his childhood.

Following his live debut at Stagecoach in April, Franklin is on tour now, supporting Hobo Johnson on a run of shows this summer. The dates take him to Washington, D.C.’s Union Stage, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, New York’s Bowery Ballroom and more following recent stops at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and more. Full tour routing can be found below.

Franklin Jonas’ solo musical journey began when he started experimenting with beatmaking in college, crafting samples directly from vinyl and diving deep into the world of music production. After studying audio engineering under mixing mastermind John McBride—whose distinctive voice appears at the beginning of “Cocaine”—Franklin took a break from music, until inspiration struck during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was roommate and fellow musician Clint Michigan who encouraged him to pursue his creative streak; and it was a peer who, after hearing Jonas’ work-in-progress, connected him with the guys behind Pizzaslime Records. Jonas takes inspiration from a bevy of foundational influences—the synth-y zest of Passion Pit, Allen Ginsberg’s classic work of poetry Howl, Bon Iver’s electro-acoustic experimentation, samplepedia bands like The Avalanches—to craft his own sound.

FRANKLIN JONAS LIVE

July 14—Orlando, FL—The Social*

July 15—Tampa, FL—Crowbar*

July 18—Atlanta, GA—Center Stage*

July 19—Charlotte, NC—Visulite Theatre*

July 21—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall*

July 22—Washington, D.C.—Union Stage*

July 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

July 25—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom*

July 27—Allston, MA—Brighton Music Hall*

July 28—Allston, MA—Brighton Music Hall*

July 29—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground*

July 30—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground*

*with Hobo Johnson