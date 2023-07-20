Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks (boygenius, Manchester Orchestra, The Killers) Produced Single 'Real Love'

Francis of Delirium, who released their 3-part EP trilogy between 2020 and 2022, is returning with a new Catherine Marks (boygenius, Manchester Orchestra, The Killers) produced song, “Real Love,” today.

Following a busy year of touring with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Briston Maroney, Horsegirl, The Districts and hitting Treefort Fest, Shaky Knees, Eurosonic, Iceland Airwaves, as well as opening for The 1975, the young Luxembourgish band is back with a new sound. “Real Love” hints at the songwriting direction of 21-year-old Jana Bahrich, who is eschewing the lyrical darkness of the grunge-indebted songs on the first three Francis of Delirium EPs to embrace a softer, more open, hopeful, and vulnerable sonic palette.

Since first emerging in early-2020 with the anthemic ‘Quit fing Around’, 20-year-old Jana Bahrich (Francis of Delirium) has given voice to the angst and despair that plagues a generation who faces an uncertain present and future. Looking for a way through the bleak realities plaguing Gen Z, Francis of Delirium’s new song pulls on influences from Sheryl Crowe, Jeff Buckley, and Joni Mitchell, underpinned by Bahrich’s love of Pearl Jam, Car Seat Headrest, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The Luxembourg-based artist’s music has traveled far beyond its place of origin and has seen praise from Stereogum, The FADER, Paste, Pitchfork, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, 6Music, Radio 1, KEXP and NPR, to name but a few.

Speaking about “Real Love”, Jana says: “‘Real Love’ at its heart is a simple song about being in love with your best friend. For years, timing got in the way. I got in my own way, and then finally, it worked out. Coming out of a two-month-long tour in the US and heading into summer back at home, it felt like my world was opening up.

I wanted to write a song that reflected the feeling of leaning into vulnerability, a song that embraces telling the people you love what they mean to you and truly meaning it. Spending every night watching The Districts on tour really impacted me. There was this hopefulness I heard in their music that I really connected to.

After writing our last EP ‘The Funhouse’ which was all about darkness and the feeling of being engulfed by the chaos of the world, I just couldn’t write anything super dark and heavy at the time, it just wouldn’t come out. My body and brain were just guiding me to writing lighter, more open music"

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker