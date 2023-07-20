Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks (boygenius, Manchester Orchestra, The Killers) Produced Single 'Real Love'

The group released their 3-part EP trilogy between 2020 and 2022.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks (boygenius, Manchester Orchestra, The Killers) Produced Single 'Real Love'

Francis of Delirium, who released their 3-part EP trilogy between 2020 and 2022, is returning with a new Catherine Marks (boygenius, Manchester Orchestra, The Killers) produced song, “Real Love,” today.

Following a busy year of touring with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Briston Maroney, Horsegirl, The Districts and hitting Treefort Fest, Shaky Knees, Eurosonic, Iceland Airwaves, as well as opening for The 1975, the young Luxembourgish band is back with a new sound. “Real Love” hints at the songwriting direction of 21-year-old Jana Bahrich, who is eschewing the lyrical darkness of the grunge-indebted songs on the first three Francis of Delirium EPs to embrace a softer, more open, hopeful, and vulnerable sonic palette.

Since first emerging in early-2020 with the anthemic ‘Quit fing Around’, 20-year-old Jana Bahrich (Francis of Delirium) has given voice to the angst and despair that plagues a generation who faces an uncertain present and future. Looking for a way through the bleak realities plaguing Gen Z, Francis of Delirium’s new song pulls on influences from Sheryl Crowe, Jeff Buckley, and Joni Mitchell, underpinned by Bahrich’s love of Pearl Jam, Car Seat Headrest, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The Luxembourg-based artist’s music has traveled far beyond its place of origin and has seen praise from Stereogum, The FADER, Paste, Pitchfork, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, 6Music, Radio 1, KEXP and NPR, to name but a few.

Speaking about “Real Love”, Jana says: “‘Real Love’ at its heart is a simple song about being in love with your best friend. For years, timing got in the way. I got in my own way, and then finally, it worked out. Coming out of a two-month-long tour in the US and heading into summer back at home, it felt like my world was opening up.

I wanted to write a song that reflected the feeling of leaning into vulnerability, a song that embraces telling the people you love what they mean to you and truly meaning it. Spending every night watching The Districts on tour really impacted me. There was this hopefulness I heard in their music that I really connected to.

After writing our last EP ‘The Funhouse’ which was all about darkness and the feeling of being engulfed by the chaos of the world, I just couldn’t write anything super dark and heavy at the time, it just wouldn’t come out. My body and brain were just guiding me to writing lighter, more open music"

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single Try Photo
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'

The electronic R&B sway of 'Try' finds Murphy wrestling with the  Sisyphean struggle of working as a musician, the sweetness and the bitterness that swap places each day. 'Try, try another road, drive until you break down/Try, try, weather all the storms, drive into the eye now,' he urges on the chorus.

2
((( O ))) shares dont die Photo
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'

Alluringly futuristic in contrast to the languid 'Sanctuary,' ((( O )))'s earlier single that celebrated the female form in procreation, 'Don't Die' enhances ((( O )))'s world further, citing fans of FKJ alongside Jhene Aiko or Kehlani's soaring vocals with Medasin and Raveena's RNB styling.

3
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadiu Photo
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

This one-night-only performance—also the conclusion to Mraz’s The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour and the only tour stop with full orchestra—will feature Jason Mraz and his band performing selections from his two-decade career. Check out how to get tickets now!

4
Current Joys Share New Single CIGARETTES Photo
Current Joys Share New Single 'CIGARETTES'

The video was directed by Nick Rattigan alongside director of photography, Leia Jospe (How To With John Wilson, John Early: Now More Than Ever), who shot the video in one continuous take on Santa Monica Beach. Current Joys will be hosting an take-over of Baby’s All Right in New York on July 26th, featuring LOVE + POP collaborator Brutus VIII.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
LIFE OF PI