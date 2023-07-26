Foxtide Return With New Track 'Hold On'

“Hold On” will receive an official video treatment and fans can keep an eye out later this year for a new EP from the band.

Jul. 26, 2023

Returning with their first new music of 2023, Southern California garage rock band Foxtide today releases “Hold On.”

Combining a haughty aloofness in vocal delivery with experimentation in the stickiness of modern pop music formulas, the result is a windows-down-in-the-car, over the speed limit track. Coming in at the sweet spot of just over three minutes, “Hold On” harkens to the golden age of early 2000s rock, fueled by the modern DIY scene.

With a newly solidified band lineup, Foxtide is kicking off their next era of new music today, showcasing their mindset of not taking things too seriously and creating the kind of music that they’d listen to themselves.

Previously dabbling a little more in easy-going, jazz-inspired, beachy tones, Foxtide’s new music leans into the intensity of their live shows that have won them a cultlike following in the SoCal scene. Over the next couple of weeks, “Hold On” will receive an official video treatment and fans can keep an eye out later this year for a new EP from the band.

On the new single, frontman Elijah Gibbins-Croft said, “’Hold On’ incorporates influence from early 2000s garage rock while bringing something new to the table. The track is really a song about nostalgia, self-doubt and forgiveness. While the verses are a conversation between oneself, the chorus is simply asking someone’s forgiveness.”

On August 26, Foxtide will be joining Lucys, Beach Clinic and Kelo for a show at Los Angeles’ The Echo – tickets here. Over the coming months, fans can anticipate lots of touring updates from the band, along with more new music.

ABOUT FOXTIDE

Fronted by Elijah Gibbins-Croft and loaded with a new lineup of Oey James, Dom Friedly and Ian Robles, Foxtide is a byproduct of being bred by the beach and raised by a DIY house show scene. The SoCal four-piece was formed around garage jam sessions and earned their cult following through the intense vitality of their live shows.

First starting to release music in 2019, it was the band’s second EP Visons in 2021 that took them from a hometown secret to a band to watch nationally. Foxtide has previously played alongside The Backseat Lovers, Sarah and the Sundays, Mustard Service, Beach Goons, and joined the lineup of Nothing Fest along with Beach Fossils, STRFKR, Together Pangea and more.

Moving into the chapter of their next project, Foxtide is abandoning the idea that they need to create “perfect” music, and simply making what they like to listen to. Tinged with the aloofness of early 2000s rock, while experimenting with the formulas of modern pop, all threads are knotted in the authenticity behind Foxtide’s unrelenting love for music.

photo by James Varela




