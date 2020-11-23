Foxanne Debuts New Single 'Love You Forever'

Following a superb performance for BTRtoday's BTR Live Session series last week and a stellar performance video of single "Let It Ache" premiering over at American Songwriter the week before that, indie-pop upstart Foxanne has released "Love You Forever," the fourth and final single off of her debut LP, It's real (I knew it).

Like the preview tracks preceding it, the single release of "Love You Forever" comes alongside the launch of a brand new music video. In it, Foxanne showcases an awe-inspiring vocal performance that, when coupled by her emotionally gripping songwriting makes for a flavor of indie-pop that does indeed POP.

The video for Foxanne's "Love You Forever" can be viewed here. You can stream it and the rest of Foxanne's music over on Spotify, Bandcamp, and Apple Music.



It's real (I knew it) is scheduled to release December 4th, 2020.

Foxanne has enchanted listeners and audiences alike with delicately heartbreaking lyrics and vocals that bend from an ethereal falsetto to a raw, chest-shaking belt. Her intimate, vocal-driven brand of Indie-pop is coupled by a backbone of rock-tinged sensibilities, taking her craft to heights matched only by the cosmos she travels during the day as a science communicator. Following the release of her stunning 2018 studio debut EP, halfling, Foxanne has been hard at work finishing up her poignant debut LP, set to premiere in 2020.

