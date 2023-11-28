Former Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Global Brutality Against Defenseless Women

Former Haitian musician Nortreus says he is in favor of the United Nations General Assembly's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. He urges for a stop to violence against innocent Black and White women and girls worldwide, as it is observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

The United Nations estimates that hundreds of thousands of women and girls are killed or raped annually. One of the most common and widespread abuses of human rights in the world is still violence against women and girls.

Approximately 736 million women worldwide, or almost one in three, have experienced intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual assault, or both at some point in their lives.

"I am urging an end to violence against innocent black and white girls and women across the world on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. As men, we must do everything in our power to stop the killings of innocent women across the world. I strongly support the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women designed by the United Nations General Assembly. In Haiti, where I am from, a lot of innocent black girls and women are getting raped and killed by men every day, and such behavior needs to stop. Let's not tolerate that. I am urging innocent girls and women who are victims to speak up. Also, I am urging men who love to do that to stop doing that," Former Haitian musician Nortreus said Monday, November 27th, 2023 on ending violence against innocent women across the world.

People all throughout the world have reportedly observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by calling for more action. For a season like this, there are protests and rallies all across the world.