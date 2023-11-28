Former Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Global Brutality Against Defenseless Women

Nortreus is calling for an end to global brutality against defenseless women.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Former Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Global Brutality Against Defenseless Women

Former Haitian musician Nortreus says he is in favor of the United Nations General Assembly's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. He urges for a stop to violence against innocent Black and White women and girls worldwide, as it is observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

The United Nations estimates that hundreds of thousands of women and girls are killed or raped annually. One of the most common and widespread abuses of human rights in the world is still violence against women and girls.

Approximately 736 million women worldwide, or almost one in three, have experienced intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual assault, or both at some point in their lives.

By endorsing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 27, 2023, Nortreus expressed his support for the global initiative to put a stop to violence against innocent black and white girls and women.

"I am urging an end to violence against innocent black and white girls and women across the world on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. As men, we must do everything in our power to stop the killings of innocent women across the world. I strongly support the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women designed by the United Nations General Assembly. In Haiti, where I am from, a lot of innocent black girls and women are getting raped and killed by men every day, and such behavior needs to stop. Let's not tolerate that. I am urging innocent girls and women who are victims to speak up. Also, I am urging men who love to do that to stop doing that," Former Haitian musician Nortreus said Monday, November 27th, 2023 on ending violence against innocent women across the world.

People all throughout the world have reportedly observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by calling for more action. For a season like this, there are protests and rallies all across the world.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour And More Photo
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour And More

Latin Grammy winner Andrés Cepeda announces his upcoming U.S. tour, 'Tengo Ganas.' Don't miss this exciting opportunity to see him live in 2024!

2
Giora Releases Debut Album ITS SO QUIET BUT I HEAR YOU Photo
Giora Releases Debut Album IT'S SO QUIET BUT I HEAR YOU

Experimental pop singer-songwriter Giora has released his highly anticipated debut album 'It's So Quiet But I Hear You'. Discover his unique sound and captivating lyrics in this must-listen album.

3
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the Holiday Road With New Single Photo
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' With New Single

Last night, multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, closed out ABC's 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' with his electrifying cover of the joyful classic tune, 'Holiday Road.' The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many. Watch the video!

4
Real Bad Man & YUNGMORPHEUS Unveiled The Chalice & The Blade Photo
Real Bad Man & YUNGMORPHEUS Unveiled 'The Chalice & The Blade'

Real Bad Man and YUNGMORPHEUS are excited to release their new album The Chalice & The Blade is out now. The album features Boldy James, Kool Keith, Grip, Blu, Fatboi Sharif, and more. Along with the album, the pair unveil the official music video for 'Youngblood Priest/THX-1138,' watch now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO