Food Network Announces Hot List 2023

Food Network has announced its Hot List for 2023, an annual look at exciting food personalities and up-and-coming culinary rock stars making their mark in the food content space.

From a self-described 'potato queen' to a self-designated 'kitchen witch,' to restaurateurs and restaurant incubators, this year's dynamic and diverse group of talent bring creativity and energy to their multifaceted culinary endeavors and are making magical things happen in the kitchen, in restaurants and across social platforms everywhere.

This year's Hot List members include: chef and Serving the Hamptons cast member, Brogan Wu; chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur, Esther Choi; chef and culinary manager, Fariyal Abdullahi; chef and adventure seeker, Gabriele Bertaccini; chef and restaurateur, Julian Rodarte; Michelin-trained chef and social media personality, Poppy O'Toole; pastry chef and social justice activist Paola Velez; restaurateur and community activist, Jeremy McBryde; and chef, restaurateur and Tournament of Champions competitor, Shota Nakajima.

"As the leader in food programming our Food Network team is scouting and developing new talent on a daily basis to showcase within all our content offerings and the Hot List allows us to share these exciting personalities doing what they do best in a fun and immediate way with fans," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Spotlighting rising talent from across the culinary space is an opportunity to recognize a new wave of stars entertaining fans with their incredible skills and creativity."

Beginning next week, one new Hot List star a day will be introduced on Food Network's social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. In addition to daily reveals, all Hot List food stars will be showcased in the Food Network digital feature, Food Stars to Watch in 2023, and promoted across FoodNetwork.com, Apple News and newsletter.

