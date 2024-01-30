Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Series

This Lunar New Year, Click Here will present a month-long celebration filled with an eclectic mix of events to ring in the Year of the Dragon. The multidisciplinary programming lineup will feature a diverse array of Asian and Asian American artists and presentations, including animated films, dance, music, and art - to create a unique cross-cultural experience for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Flushing Town Hall's Lunar New Year event series begins with the "Remember" art exhibition, opening on January 27, and culminates with a performance from the Nai Ni Chen Dance Company on February 25.

Lunar New Year is widely celebrated within Asian countries and communities, beginning with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ending on the first full moon that follows 15 days later. This year, Lunar New Year officially takes place on February 10 and will be commemorated with a special performance by Flushing Town Hall's Lunar New Year headliner, the intercultural, South Korean musical duo, CelloGayageum.

"Flushing Town Hall is proud to present this series of programs to celebrate the joyful traditions of Lunar New Year, one of our most vibrant cultural events," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "With over 1 million New Yorkers joining in the Lunar New Year celebrations, Flushing Town Hall stands proud as a catalyst for cultural unity, showcasing traditions that resonate with our local Asian American community, and educate diverse audiences."

Calendar of Lunar New Year Events at Flushing Town Hall:

"Remember" Art Exhibition

JAN 27 - FEB 18, 2024, 12:00 PM-5:00 PM

Free

"Remember" highlights the importance of memory to the immigrant experience. From the artist: As we work to start a life in our new home, we cannot forget where we came from, the people who immigrated before us, and the struggles of trying to prosper in a foreign country. The exhibition honors this and acknowledges that as we work to grow as a community, those memories stay with us throughout.

Woomin Kim depicts city and market scenes remembered from her old home in Korea and from her new home in Queens. Through the use of color, fabric and texture, she creates lively snapshots to celebrate the markets she often frequented in her home country.

Lily and Honglei, an Asian immigrant artist collaborative, use old East Asian folktales to heal new wounds for the Asian American and immigrant community. Characters from these traditional stories are combined with modern New York scenes to reflect on Asian-hate sentiment in both American history and the post Covid-19 pandemic era.

Lunar New Year Family Coloring Workshop with artist Stephanie Lee

SAT, FEB 10, 2024, 3:00 PM

$10 adult / $7 children

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a family coloring workshop, 'Meet the Green Dragon!' Families can join for an exhilarating 90-minute adventure guided by the talented artist, Stephanie S. Lee, immersing themselves in the enchanting realm of Minhwa (Korean folk art) as they breathe life into a captivating dragon drawing inspired by 19th-century Minhwa, delicately crafted on Hanji paper.

Guests will be able to follow Stephanie's step-by-step guidance and witness the dragon's vibrant colors and mystical details spring to life. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style and depart with a truly unique work of art!

*All materials provided. Recommended for Ages 8 and Up. No Prior Experience Required.

CelloGayageum

SAT, FEB 10, 2024 7:00 PM

$18 General Admission / $12 Members, Seniors, and Students w/ID

Traveling to Flushing from Korea, CelloGayageum is an exceptional intercultural musical duo comprised of cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Gayageum player Dayoung Yoon. Their upcoming performance is part of a tour funded by Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation PAGE - Performing Arts Global Exchange. Drawing inspiration from the "Pavillon of Unification" in Berlin, a city with a tragic history of war, division, and reunification, they have seamlessly blended the musical cultures and instruments of the cello and Gayageum to create a harmonious symbiosis in both sound and style.

Formed in 2016, CelloGayageum's passion for traditional South Korean music is evident in their performances, which have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. They were honored with the prestigious Soorim Culture Prize, and their debut album, South Wave, North Wind, was produced with the help of a grant from the Seoul Foundation of Arts and Culture. Moreover, they were named "Artist of the Year" by the Jeongdong Theater in Seoul, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting and innovative musical acts today. As cultural ambassadors, they are promoting the traditional music culture of South Korea and bridging cultural divides through the universal language of music.

There will be a post-concert reception for all ticket holders.

Glow Dragon Lunar New Year Celebration

SUN, FEB 11, 2024 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Tickets: Prime ($20), 2nd Tier ($15), and 3rd Tier ($8). 20% off discount is available for 65+ seniors, and children 11 and under.

Glow Cultural Center proudly presents its most popular event of the year - the 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration - at the historic Flushing landmark, Flushing Town Hall! Guests will be immersed in the sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional Lunar New Year festival, open to families and people of all ages as we welcome the influential Year of the Dragon. Deeply inspired by the cultural experiences that shape Asian immigrants, GCC always strives for the most authentic exhibitors, performers, and atmosphere to recreate that feeling of belonging and wonder. This year's event features two-time Guinness World Record holder Lina Liu's foot juggling umbrellas, Sichuan Opera Face Changing, and "Happy Chef" Chinese acrobat Yang Xiao Di.

Crazy Talented Asians & Friends: 4th Animation Shorts Festival

SUN, FEB 18, 2024 6:00 PM

$15 General Admission to the screening event/ $12 Seniors and Students w/ ID; $25/$20, inclusive of the post-screening mixer party

Come celebrate the creativity of storytelling with the returning popular festival of animation short films by Asian American and Asian artists and their friends. Now in its fourth year, the festival promises to be another exciting showcase of the crazy talents we have in the community.

This year's selected animation shorts, representing the top 2% of over one thousand submissions, were chosen by a panel of seasoned professionals for their extraordinary storytelling, art direction, animation, production, and sound design. In addition to their creative visuals and soundtracks, these films present a range of stories and experiences as diverse as the APA community itself.

Nai Ni Chen Dance Company - Red Firecrackers

SUN, FEB 25, 2024 3:00 PM

$15 General Admission / $12 for members, seniors, students w/ID / $8 for children

The Nai Ni Chen Dance Company presents Red Firecrackers, a spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration where a group of villagers, working together, defeated a terrifying monster of the ages. This heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year, why everyone wears red, puts up red decorations and gives red envelopes.

COVID Policy:

COVID Policy:

Flushing Town Hall no longer requires visitors or performers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19; wearing a mask is optional but recommended. For more details, please visit

