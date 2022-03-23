Flor Announce New Album 'Future Shine'

Hood River, OR alt-pop band flor have announced they will release their eagerly anticipated new album Future Shine on May 6th via Fueled By Ramen. The album is available to pre-order and pre-save beginning today here. CDs, cassettes, and limited edition merch bundles are available for pre-order exclusively through flor's online store here.

Alongside the announcement, flor has unveiled two brand new tracks off the album. On "Skate", a glossy melody wraps around a laidback sunny beat, before culminating in a chantable chorus. On the other end of the spectrum, the irresistible anthem "Big Shot" is punctuated by shimmering distortion and a bombastic guitar solo.

"I was thinking about people who present solutions for today's problems to help ensure a brighter future," shares flor vocalist/guitarist Zach Grace. "I wanted to emulate that energy, optimism, and desire for a better world. The album is us chasing the goal we've been after since high school: to share our art, bring joy, and connect with as many people as possible."

Future Shine represents flor's most collaborative body of work to date. Feeling uninspired to write while alone during quarantine, Grace gathered his bandmates - Dylan Bauld [bass], McKinley Kitts [guitar], and Kyle Hill [drums] - at Bauld's Los Angeles studio for a series of writing sessions as soon as it became safe to do so. This time around, they built the bulk of the songs face-to-face, inspired by favorite records from the likes of MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, and M83. "There was immediate magic. Imagine if we went back in time to my garage, but we had all of this experience writing songs and touring together? That's what it was like. All of these years culminated in feeling like kids again," adds Kitts.

Across the album's 11 tracks, flor excavate unshakable melodies from jubilant synths, buoyant beats, and lush guitars as they relay a coming-of-age story all their own. flor previewed the album with the February release of lead single "Play Along", which Variance Magazine praised as "the perfect introduction to their next chapter as a band."

This evening, flor will hit the road in North America supporting The Band Camino. The 25-city trek will visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 30 in Philadelphia, PA. This September, flor will appear at Firefly Music Festival 2022. A complete list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

Future Shine follows flor's sophomore LP ley lines, which was released in 2019 and is available now. Singles including "slow motion" and "dancing around", and earned praise from Nylon, Billboard, Ones To Watch, and more, and were prominently featured on playlists including Today In Music on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon Music, and New Music Friday on Spotify. Remaining prolific throughout the pandemic, flor reworked fan-favorite tracks on their reimagined EP and unveiled the standalone single "LMHO" in 2020.

Listen to the new singles here: