Fleet Foxes Announce Global Streaming Event of Set from 'The Spring Recital'

Fleet Foxes have announced a global streaming event of their March 2023 set at "The Spring Recital" which took place at Los Angeles' Belasco Theatre. The livestream will be hosted exclusively via Veeps and take place on Thursday, June 8 and feature Fleet Foxes' set from the evening only. Event page with more details can be found here.

Fleet Foxes will set off on a North American tour next month, kicking off in Cleveland on June 13 with stops at Bonnaroo Festival, Halifax Jazz Festival and 3 co-headline dates with My Morning Jacket in August. A full rundown of dates can be found below.

FLEET FOXES SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES:

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square*

08-25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana