Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke & Dinah Jane Reunite For 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Rendition

Global pop superstars and Fifth Harmony alumni Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have made our Christmas wishes come true with a highly anticipated collaboration for “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The multi-platinum duo also joined forces for a perfectly wholesome and lighthearted music video that's sure to cause any Harmonizer's heart rate to spike.

On working with Dinah, Ally gushed, “I'm beyond thrilled to be back together with my former Fifth Harmony mate Dinah! There are no words to explain how it feels to be reunited with our collaboration! We hope to bring lots of happiness to our fans and the world with our reunion!”

“There's a special type of joyous spirit that Christmas brings us all. This holiday season, I'm grateful for this healing union that has brought my good ole sister Ally Brooke and I together through music,” Dinah added. “May this song encourage you to embrace love, forgiveness, and bring comfort to all. I pray that this song may connect souls to our dear Savior as His love is the reason for ALL Seasons.”

Ally is no stranger to crafting Christmas bangers, having released her 4-track Holiday EP Under the Tree in early November. The project features 3 covers of holiday classics along with Brooke's original track “Under The Tree.”

Under The Tree came shortly after the release of “Gone To Bed,” Ally's first new music offering since 2022, and first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she is reunited with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey.

The duo first collaborated during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

Get ready to “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” with Ally and Dinah… the wait was definitely Worth It!