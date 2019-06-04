Ferris & Sylvester Announce UK & Ireland Headline Tour

Ferris & Sylvester have announced an extensive 20-date UK and Ireland headline tour running through September and October this year. Tickets are available via O2 pre-sale tomorrow (June 5th) at 9am. A Live Nation presale starts on June 6th, before tickets are available on general sale at 9am on June 7th via Live Nation.



Regarding the tour Ferris & Sylvester say, "We're thrilled to be announcing our second headline tour of the year. We went across the UK and Ireland in February and couldn't believe that the dates had sold out. There's truly no greater feeling than playing to a room filled with people singing along to our songs. We've written and worked on a lot of new material since then, been to the States for the first time and toured Europe. Plus this time we're bringing the band. The venues will be bigger and we're going to a lot more places, so it's going to be wild!"



2019 is proving to be Ferris & Sylvester's most important and exciting year yet. Following their sold out debut headline tour earlier in the year, they hit the road again this autumn to play over double the amount of shows, with an expanded sound and an even more impressive following behind them.



Ferris & Sylvester have also been going down a storm at festivals across the world including SXSW, The Great Escape, Live At Leeds, Eurosonic and many more.



With a busy summer ahead for the duo they have been announced to play further festivals across the UK and Europe including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Boardmasters, Sziget, Belladrum and many more listed below.



The band's recent singles 'Flying Visit', 'Sickness' and 'Burning River' have displayed their most raw and powerful sound yet. They have been proving a hit at radio with support across the board of Radio 1, BBC 6Music, Radio 2, Radio X and BBC Introducing - who also invited them to record a live session at Maida Vale Studios.



Ferris & Sylvester are on an unstoppable upward trajectory and winning hearts across the world with their distinctive blend of blues, folk and Americana.



FERRIS & SYLVESTER AUTUMN HEADLINE TOUR DATES



SEPTEMBER

3rd - Guildford, Boiler Room

4th - St Albans, The Horn

5th - London, OMEARA

16th - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

17th - Oxford, The Bullingdon

18th - Nottingham, Metronome

19th - Brighton, Green Door Store

20th - Newcastle, Think Tank?

22nd - Glasgow, Stereo

23rd - Edinburgh, Mash House

25th - Dublin, Lost Lane

27th - Liverpool, Phase One

29th - Leeds, The Wardrobe

30th - Cambridge, The Portland Arms



OCTOBER

1st - Manchester, Deaf Institute

3rd - Tunbridge Wells, Forum

4th - Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle

6th - Swansea, Sin City (Fringe Fest)

8th - Truro, Old Bakery

9th - Exeter, Phoenix



FERRIS & SYLVESTER FESTIVAL DATES



JUNE

15th - Bushstock Festival, London

16th - Isle Of Wight Festival, Isle Of Wight

21st - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells

28th - Glastonbury Festival, Shepton Mallet



JULY

12th - G! Festival, Faroe Islands

19th - HebCelt, Stornoway

21st - Larmer Tree Festival, Dorset



AUGUST

2nd - Neverworld Festival, Hever

3rd - Belladrum Festival, Inverness

8th - Sziget Festival, Hungary

10th - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay





