Ferris & Sylvester Announce UK & Ireland Headline Tour
Ferris & Sylvester have announced an extensive 20-date UK and Ireland headline tour running through September and October this year. Tickets are available via O2 pre-sale tomorrow (June 5th) at 9am. A Live Nation presale starts on June 6th, before tickets are available on general sale at 9am on June 7th via Live Nation.
Regarding the tour Ferris & Sylvester say, "We're thrilled to be announcing our second headline tour of the year. We went across the UK and Ireland in February and couldn't believe that the dates had sold out. There's truly no greater feeling than playing to a room filled with people singing along to our songs. We've written and worked on a lot of new material since then, been to the States for the first time and toured Europe. Plus this time we're bringing the band. The venues will be bigger and we're going to a lot more places, so it's going to be wild!"
2019 is proving to be Ferris & Sylvester's most important and exciting year yet. Following their sold out debut headline tour earlier in the year, they hit the road again this autumn to play over double the amount of shows, with an expanded sound and an even more impressive following behind them.
Ferris & Sylvester have also been going down a storm at festivals across the world including SXSW, The Great Escape, Live At Leeds, Eurosonic and many more.
With a busy summer ahead for the duo they have been announced to play further festivals across the UK and Europe including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Boardmasters, Sziget, Belladrum and many more listed below.
The band's recent singles 'Flying Visit', 'Sickness' and 'Burning River' have displayed their most raw and powerful sound yet. They have been proving a hit at radio with support across the board of Radio 1, BBC 6Music, Radio 2, Radio X and BBC Introducing - who also invited them to record a live session at Maida Vale Studios.
Ferris & Sylvester are on an unstoppable upward trajectory and winning hearts across the world with their distinctive blend of blues, folk and Americana.
FERRIS & SYLVESTER AUTUMN HEADLINE TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
3rd - Guildford, Boiler Room
4th - St Albans, The Horn
5th - London, OMEARA
16th - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
17th - Oxford, The Bullingdon
18th - Nottingham, Metronome
19th - Brighton, Green Door Store
20th - Newcastle, Think Tank?
22nd - Glasgow, Stereo
23rd - Edinburgh, Mash House
25th - Dublin, Lost Lane
27th - Liverpool, Phase One
29th - Leeds, The Wardrobe
30th - Cambridge, The Portland Arms
OCTOBER
1st - Manchester, Deaf Institute
3rd - Tunbridge Wells, Forum
4th - Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle
6th - Swansea, Sin City (Fringe Fest)
8th - Truro, Old Bakery
9th - Exeter, Phoenix
FERRIS & SYLVESTER FESTIVAL DATES
JUNE
15th - Bushstock Festival, London
16th - Isle Of Wight Festival, Isle Of Wight
21st - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells
28th - Glastonbury Festival, Shepton Mallet
JULY
12th - G! Festival, Faroe Islands
19th - HebCelt, Stornoway
21st - Larmer Tree Festival, Dorset
AUGUST
2nd - Neverworld Festival, Hever
3rd - Belladrum Festival, Inverness
8th - Sziget Festival, Hungary
10th - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay