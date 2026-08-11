Fenne Lily to Play Intimate Release Shows in NY, LA & UK

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Fenne Lily has announced a run of intimate release shows in New York, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom in support of her upcoming fourth studio album, WIN WIN, set for release via Nettwerk Music Group. The Brooklyn-based English songwriter paired the announcement with the release of a new single, SLEEPING, written in the aftermath of a phone breakup and described by Fenne Lily as capturing a thoughtful rage.

WIN WIN is out October 23 via Nettwerk Music Group. The tour announcement arrives alongside the new single, 'Sleeping.'

Written in the immediate aftermath of a phone breakup, 'Sleeping' served as the emotional proof-of-concept for the entire record. 'I say what I mean and am a little bit mean in the process—it's a thoughtful rage,' Fenne explains. Featuring a gorgeous interplay of keys, guitars, and mouth-trumpet (courtesy of bandmate Isaac Stalling), the track captures the album's searching, triumphant energy.

The upcoming performances will give audiences a first look at Win Win, a gilded, grounded body of work recorded largely live. Written and recorded over 18 months of snowstorms, heat waves, and life changes following her move from England to New York, the album explores resilience, integrity, and pain as a driving force.

On the shows, Fenne shares: 'These shows are birthday parties for the record before we hit the road proper. This album was made by people playing live in a room and should be celebrated in the same way.'

Fenne Lily 2026 Dates

Los Angeles, CA

10/21 — Gold-Diggers

10/22 — In Sheep's Clothing

10/23 — Zebulon

New York, NY

11/06 — TV Eye

11/08 — The Sultan Room

United Kingdom

12/10 — Strange Brew (Bristol)

12/11 — The Lower Third (London)

12/12 — The Lower Third (London)

12/13 — The Lower Third (London)

WIN WIN was written and recorded over 18 months following Fenne Lily's move from England to New York, and the singer has described the upcoming shows as a way to celebrate the album's live-in-a-room recording process before touring further.

Photo Credit: Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart //



Photo Credit: Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart //

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