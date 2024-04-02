Falcon Publicity Welcomes Dance Music Breakout Singer-Songwriter HAYLA To Their Roster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Falcon Publicity welcomes to their roster GRAMMY-nominated British singer and songwriter HAYLA.

As the first ever in-game DJ for the Super Bowl this past February, Kaskade played “Escape” by Kx5 (his project with deadmau5) which features Hayla’s soaring vocals--while more than 130 million people around the globe tuned in. The song which Hayla penned along with Camden Cox and Will Clarke alongside Kaskade and deadmau5 appeared on Kx5’ GRAMMY-nominated LP for “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.”

Former President Barack Obama featured “Where You Are,” her song with John Summit on his ‘Favorite Music of 2023’ list.

Between the popularity of “Escape” and “Where You Are” (each landing her back to back #1’s on US Dance Radio and currently each have over 100 million streams on Spotify alone), her latest with John Summit “Shiver” and her own solo release “Fall Again,” there is not a nightclub or dance music radio mixshow you won’t hear the influence of Hayla.

Coming out of the most recent Miami Music Week, the industry and fan favorite garnered four awards: EDMA’s for “Dance Track of the Year” for “Where You Are” and “Dance Vocalist Of The Year,” EDM Maniac presented her with “TikTok Track of the Year” for “Where You Are” and Nexus Radio celebrated her with their “Future Of Dance” award.

Hayla photographed during Miami Music Week with earned EDMAs, EDMMYs and Nexus Radio awards.

Hailing from Formby, Liverpool, over the last couple of years she has emerged as one of the most in demand vocalists and songwriters in global dance music, featuring on a number of significant records alongside high-profile artists such as the aforementioned Kx5 and John Summit, drum & bass leaders Sub Focus and Wilkinson, and Example.

HAYLA has performed headline shows including with Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum which broke records as the largest single-day concert headlined by an electronic music artist in North America per Pollstar, with Billboard confirming the show as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. Other 2023 headline performances included: Creamfields, Red Rocks, Brixton Academy, EDC Las Vegas and throughout the UK with Pete Tong & The Essential Orchestra.

Hayla began singing professionally in 2016. She cut her teeth performing live at venues across Liverpool, Manchester and the North of England, before a chance meeting with rapper Example, who helped her transition into the mainstream. Her influences are wide ranging, namely: DJ Shadow, Bjork, Bonobo, Imogen Heap, Deftones and Radiohead with nods to the likes of: Tove Lo, Charlie XCX, Paul Simon, Nick Drake and the incomparable, Whitney Houston.

She is also a vegan.

Next to come from Hayla is a new single “Embers” which will be released on April 19. The song will appear on her debut solo album set to come later this year. More information to come soon.