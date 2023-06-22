FLEECE Return To Kick Off Your Summer With New Single 'Do You Wanna Party'

Back in studio working on a new LP, Canadian indie quartet FLEECE have released their second single of 2023, “Do You Wanna Party” Celebrating Pride and kicking off the summer, with a demand to let loose, FLEECE once again wraps you up in a loving, feel-good energy, inviting you to just let go and “know yourself as home.”

Director Dylan Mirtro and his Tissue Box Pictures, kicked the exuberance into high gear in the video, which premiered earlier today via FLOOD.

Welcome to a FLEECE party, with immaculate vibes, thrown by four best friends onstage playing glammed-up, blissed-out music that makes you want to hug everybody and dance til the sun comes up. A campy, eccentric, chosen-family band, FLEECE combines ‘60s harmonies and psych rock, with contemporary pop, their distinctive vintage-future sound, and a contagious joy.

Discussing the single, vocalist/guitarist Megan Ennenberg stated, “This song came from a desire to stop thinking and just feel. To prioritize the body’s instinct to wiggle instead of rationalizing or overthinking so much. The instinct to move is the path to a special form of freedom, one that's always inside you. It’s an invitation to use that moment and movement to remember that your body is your own home, your own place. As well as an invitation to join the FLEECE world of simple, colourful fun, and get dancing and party with us!”

“When we first wrote this song, we were like, this is ‘Our Come On Eileen’!,” exclaimed drummer Ethan Soil. Keyboardist/vocalist Matthew Rogers added, “It’s so fun seeing Megan take lead and sing her heart out in this tune. Plus we got the added bonus of getting to watch her do some crazy circus tricks she secretly had up her sleeve. The whole thing gives us the warm fuzzies.”

Discussing the video, Dylan Mitro concluded, “Nostalgia, escapism and glamour; all things us Gays use on a daily basis as coping mechanisms. My work tends to draw on those 3 things and this video is no exception. Pulling inspiration from my love for ABBA and the absolute CAMP aesthetic of their costumes and videos of the 1970s/80s.

The whole process was organic and had a documentary feeling to it as we filmed. We kept true to what FLEECE does best… playing around and having fun. This video was Megan’s moment to shine and I’m so happy to have her in the spotlight and let the viewer be in awe of her and her talents.”

In 2021, the band released Stunning & Atrocious, showcasing their robust live sound and quintessential FLEECE improvisational techniques. The album launched them onto the international stage with millions of YouTube views, over 40 million streams, which led The Quietus to state, “With this exceptionally accessible and inviting record, Fleece go above and beyond to make proceedings as bright, breezy, dreamy and dynamic as possible.”

For FLEECE, making music is first and foremost a means of exploring emotions and creating connections. Their humorous and honest lyrics create an opportunity for thoughtful conversation, all while inviting listeners to revel in the good times.

As the band evolves and metamorphosizes, so too do their ever-blossoming identities both on and off stage. Made up of Matthew Rogers (vocals/keys), Megan Ennenberg (vocals/guitar), Jameson Daniel (guitar), and Ethan Soil (drums), what began as four friends singing and laughing among themselves has become a full-on community that continues to flourish with every show.

Their exuberant live performances, that has taken them across North American notably supporting acts such as Sammy Rae & The Friends, Jukebox the Ghost, and Tokyo Police Club, along with numerous headlining dates, creates an inviting and animated space for anyone and everyone who simply wants to feel happy, inspired, and positively groovy.

FLEECE released “It’s The Life” in March. Catch them on the road in 2023 in the following cities…

FLEECE Tour Dates:

06/24 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/08 - Victoria, BC @ Phillips Backyard

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ History *

10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre *

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/11 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts *

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

* Sammy Rae & the Friends