FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS Festival to Feature Neurosis, 16 Horsepower, Enslaved & More

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FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS festival has released its weekend performance schedule, with Neurosis, 16 Horsepower, and Enslaved among the acts set to perform at the event.

Fire in the Mountains is an immersive, open-air music and cultural event that merges heavy music with natural landscapes and Indigenous cultural experiences. Through music, art, education — all set within the remote wilderness that borders Glacier National Park, in an area the Blackfeet call 'The Backbone of the World' — Fire in the Mountains offers a one-of-a-kind experience designed to rekindle the inner fire and deepen each participant's connection to the natural world. This distinctive approach has quickly earned Fire in the Mountains international recognition as the most original, talked-about, and meaningful heavy music festival in North America.

Fire in the Mountains is evolving to be much more than just a concert in the mountains — it's the deliberate curation of music, art, education, food, social responsibility, and adventure with the intention to cultivate one's intrinsic nature. The festival is committed not only to raising awareness of the prevalence of suicide in Indian Country but also to actively participate in the solution by providing support for suicide prevention initiatives. Fire in the Mountains aims to create a platform that brings this issue to the forefront of public consciousness and fosters a supportive community dedicated to change.

Featuring exclusive performances from Neurosis, Sixteen Horsepower, Between Two Worlds, Borknagar, SubRosa, The Ruins of Beverast, Full of Hell and Gallowbraid, plus 19 additional artists, workshops and more, Fire in the Mountains takes place this Thursday through Sunday. Check out the Firekeeper Alliance Workshop Series and additional programming here.

Taking place at the Backbone of the World — the stunning and sacred lands of East Glacier, MT — in the Blackfeet Nation at Red Eagle Campground, July 23-26

Thursday, July 23

3:00-6:00pm — Band, Death Feather, Mail Bomb

6:00-8:00pm — Procession and Pow Wow

8:30-10:30pm — Senterline, Ponoka, Cradle

Friday, July 24

Running Eagle

10:15-11:45 — Sixteen Horsepower

7:55-9:00pm — Agalloch

6:05-7:05pm — Baroness

4:30-5:10pm — Wayfarer

3:00-3:40pm — Yaotl Mictlan

Lone Walker

9:05-10:05pm — Amigo the Devil

7:10-7:50pm — Midwife

5:15-5:55pm — Raven Chacon & Iggor Cavalera

3:45-4:15pm — El Welk

Saturday, July 25

Running Eagle

10:45pm-12:00am — Neurosis (presented by the Firekeeper Alliance)

8:25-9:35pm — Enslaved

6:30-7:30pm — Yob (presented by the Firekeeper Alliance)

4:30-5:30pm — The Ruins of Beverast

3:00-3:40pm — Savage Oath

Lone Walker

9:40-10:30pm — Full of Hell (presented by the Firekeeper Alliance)

7:35-8:20pm — Gallowbraid

5:35-6:20pm — Tarantella

3:45-4:20pm — Nocturme

Sunday, July 26

Running Eagle

10:45-11:45pm — Between Two Worlds

8:10-9:25pm — Borknagar

6:15-7:15pm — SubTosa

4:25-5:15pm — Sumerlands

3:00-3:40pm — Phobophilic

Lone Walker

9:30-10:35pm — Sigh

7:20-8:05pm — Old Man Gloom

5:20-6:05pm — Dreadnought

3:45-4:20pm — Galvanist

Fire in the Mountains is sponsored by Metal Injection. Limited tickets are available. The festival app is available to download here.

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