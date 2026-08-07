FINN Releases 11-Track Album CONTROL

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Melbourne-based roots and Americana band FINN, led by brothers Mark and Luke Finn, has released its tenth studio album, CONTROL, an 11-track collection recorded at Woodstock Studios in Melbourne. The album was produced and engineered by Terry Hart and mastered by Gavin Lurssen at Lurssen Mastering.

'The record is about learning to live with uncertainty,' the band explains. 'The songs explore friendships, loss, faith and the quiet resilience that keeps people moving forward even when the path isn't clear. At its heart, it's an album about connection and the belief that the people we hold onto can still give meaning to the journey.'

Previous singles 'River Running Through,' 'Still Believe,' 'Oh Mary,' and the album's title track, 'Control,' introduced the project's warm, organic sound and reflective songwriting. Marked as their tenth studio album, CONTROL continues the band's tradition of blending acoustic textures, layered harmonies, and restrained arrangements that allow the emotional core of each song to take center stage. The project represents the band's most focused work yet — 11 carefully crafted songs exploring memory, faith, uncertainty, and human connection.

'River Running Through' spotlights the band's longtime lineup and collaborative musicianship, while 'Still Believe' reflects on the deeper bonds that can endure even when certainty fades. 'Control' pairs buoyant organs, guitars, and banjo with an undercurrent of tension, capturing the search for stability in an unpredictable world, as 'Oh Mary' shifts toward a quieter meditation on devotion and the lasting impact of human connection. Americana UK highlighted 'Oh Mary,' describing it as 'a gently chugging, low-key reaffirmation of dedication, eschewing the big gestures' in favor of a more meaningful, everyday commitment rooted in the promise: 'I've been looking for you and I won't let you down.'

Tracklist

'Control'

'It Seemed'

'Last Love Song'

'River Running Through'

'Oh Mary'

'Old Friend'

'Down By The Riverside'

'Missing You'

'Still Believe'

'Angel Eyes'

'Stay With Me Tonight'

'After ten albums you start to understand what you really are,' FINN reflects. ''The Waterfall' explored the full width of what we could do. 'Control' goes deeper.'

About FINN

Melbourne-based band FINN has quietly established themselves as one of Australia's most distinctive independent roots and Americana acts. Since forming in 2008, the group has released ten albums, earning a loyal following through thoughtful songwriting, rich vocal harmonies, and warm, organic musicianship.

Led by brothers Mark and Luke Finn on guitars and vocals, alongside longtime collaborators Terry Hart, Jeremy Staples, and Daniel Angelini, the band's sound draws from folk, Americana, blues, rock, and melodic pop while remaining unmistakably their own. Inspired by artists including Mark Knopfler, JJ Cale, Eric Clapton, Paul Kelly, and Nick Cave, FINN has built a catalog centered on emotional honesty rather than spectacle.

Recorded at Woodstock Studios in Melbourne and mastered by Gavin Lurssen, CONTROL marks the band's tenth studio album and their most focused artistic statement to date. Exploring themes of memory, faith, friendship, loss, and human connection, the record represents the clearest expression yet of FINN's identity after nearly two decades together.

CONTROL follows the band's 2024 release THE WATERFALL, an 18-song project that the band has described as exploring the full width of its sound, with CONTROL taking a more focused and reflective approach. The album's tracklist includes 'Control,' 'It Seemed,' 'Last Love Song,' 'River Running Through,' 'Oh Mary,' 'Old Friend,' 'Down By The Riverside,' 'Missing You,' 'Still Believe,' 'Angel Eyes,' and 'Stay With Me Tonight.'

Photo Credit: Valentin Zhmodikov



Photo Credit: Valentin Zhmodikov

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