FINAL GASP Releases New Single 'Climax Infinity' From Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

FINAL GASP hit us with their driving new single “Climax Infinity”–the second single from their debut full-length, Mourning Moon– due via Relapse on September 22.

“It comes in strong and with the full intention to make you feel it in your chest,” notes vocalist / guitarist Jake Murphy. “Lyrically it’s all about dealing with the things you can’t control, whether good or bad. We’re all put in situations where we know what the outcome will be but you’re hoping for something else.”

The visual for “Climax Infinity” was filmed by Caleb Gowett and Chris Gill at their tour kick off show at Middle East in Cambridge, MA. The footage gives us a first look into their gripping performances which put Final Gasp on the map.

Mourning Moon is a hook laden, inventive journey through all things punk, hardcore, metal and goth. Frontman Jake Murphy drags listeners through twelve thrilling tracks while delivering an unmatched, soulful performance – taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs—2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B).

“Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential and aggressive live shows spread quickly amongst the underground. Just off the heels of recent support tours with High Command and Poison Ruin, the band hit the road on a DIY Summer U.S. tour, routing Final Gasp through most cities for the first time ever. They play DC, Savannah, Richmond and Birmingham this week just before wrapping this Saturday at NYC’s TV Eye. See below for a full list of dates.

Final Gasp Live Dates:

Aug 01: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse

Aug 02: Savannah, GA - Barbies Dreamhouse

Aug 03: Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus

Aug 04: Washington, DC - The Runaway

Aug 05: New York, NY - TV Eye

Photo By Tyler Hallett