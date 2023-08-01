FINAL GASP Releases New Single 'Climax Infinity' From Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

The new album is due via Relapse on September 22.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

FINAL GASP Releases New Single 'Climax Infinity' From Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

FINAL GASP hit us with their driving new single “Climax Infinity”–the second single from their debut full-length, Mourning Moon– due via Relapse on September 22.

“It comes in strong and with the full intention to make you feel it in your chest,” notes vocalist / guitarist Jake Murphy. “Lyrically it’s all about dealing with the things you can’t control, whether good or bad. We’re all put in situations where we know what the outcome will be but you’re hoping for something else.”

The visual for “Climax Infinity” was filmed by Caleb Gowett and Chris Gill at their tour kick off show at Middle East in Cambridge, MA. The footage gives us a first look into their gripping performances which put Final Gasp on the map.

Mourning Moon is a hook laden, inventive journey through all things punk, hardcore, metal and goth. Frontman Jake Murphy drags listeners through twelve thrilling tracks while delivering an unmatched, soulful performance – taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.” 

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs—2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B).  

“Every song was  written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD.  But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.” 

Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential and aggressive live shows spread quickly amongst the underground. Just off the heels of recent support tours with High Command and Poison Ruin, the band hit the road on a DIY Summer U.S. tour, routing Final Gasp through most cities for the first time ever. They play DC, Savannah, Richmond and Birmingham this week just before wrapping this Saturday at NYC’s TV Eye. See below for a full list of dates.

Final Gasp Live Dates:

Aug 01: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse
Aug 02: Savannah, GA - Barbies Dreamhouse
Aug 03: Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus
Aug 04: Washington, DC - The Runaway
Aug 05: New York, NY - TV Eye

Photo By Tyler Hallett



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Turnpike Troubadours Return With Two Sold-Out Nights in New York Photo
Turnpike Troubadours Return With Two Sold-Out Nights in New York

The band performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this past Friday with Luke Combs and made their Newport Folk Festival debut on Saturday, where they were joined on stage by surprise guest Tyler Childers to perform the band’s song, “The Bird Hunters,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.” Check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils GUTS Album Tracklist Including Teenage Dream Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Album Tracklist Including 'Teenage Dream'

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album, 'GUTS.' The album features a track titled “Teenage Dream,” the name of Katy Perry's hit sophomore album. While Rodrigo has previously sampled music by Taylor Swift and Paramore, it has yet to be announced if the song will sample Perry.

3
Bearings Share New Single Slip Photo
Bearings Share New Single 'Slip'

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

4
Yann Tiersen Shares New Track Nivlenn Photo
Yann Tiersen Shares New Track 'Nivlenn'

Yann Tiersen & QUINQUIS have embarked on a unique summer tour that has so far seen the two Breton artists travel from their home in Ushant to Ireland and up to the Faroe Islands for a tour of Celtic lands. The tour is entirely done via their sailboat Ninnog, named after a medieval mother superior who traveled from Wales to Brittany.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE