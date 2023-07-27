FIIZ Releases Intoxicating New Single 'Lungs'

“Lungs” is available to stream on digital platforms.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

FIIZ Releases Intoxicating New Single 'Lungs'

Hailing from a historically vibrant Brooklyn scene, electropop outfit FIIZ has released their effervescent new single “Lungs.” Together, Fiona and Isabelle – the duo behind FIIZ – weave a mesmerizing tapestry of sound to guide listeners through a sonic adventure and whirlwind romance.

With impactful lyrics that perfectly capture the feeling of being infatuated with someone so much that your heart feels as if it might burst out of your chest, “Lungs,” is a testament to queer sensuality. “‘Lungs’ is about what it feels like to be with a woman for the first time and how overwhelming and powerful that can feel,” Fiona says. “It captures that desire with someone new to just continue to kiss them, and completely ignore the need to breathe.”

The track smudges the boundaries of electronic, pop, and alternative genres, creating a unique and refreshing atmosphere that defies categorization. From the start, FIIZ grabs your attention, using its distinctive blend of genres and atmospheric elements.

The pulsating beats and ethereal synths create a rich, immersive sound that instantly draws you in. As the track progresses, the intricate layers of instrumentation intertwine seamlessly, building an atmospheric backdrop that is both hypnotic and exhilarating.

The vocals on "Lungs'' are equally enthralling with a hauntingly beautiful quality that adds depth and emotion to the song. It’s almost as if the musical duo are wizards transporting us into our own daydreams.

“From a joint perspective, we were really interested in creating a song that celebrated consent. There are so many love songs and lust songs out there, but not a lot of them touch on the idea that there is a mutual communication about intimacy that comes with such ease and fun.”

With lyrics like, “Giving you consent so come on take it all,” and “No one sees me like you do, no one in the room but you. You’re the only one who gets to see underneath,” FIIZ subverts the heteronormative storylines generally seen in pop storytelling, broadening the scope of pop and dance music.

FIIZ, composed of Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz), is the creative brainchild born out of the unique bond between two best friends and their shared quarantine experience. The duo fearlessly represents the queer community in their music, challenging the confines of heteronormative pop culture and breaking barriers with their unapologetic expression and empowering presence.

“What’s so special about being a duo is we get to write from two perspectives in our storytelling, and in this track, we played with the idea of it being a sort of conversation/call-and-response from both women experiencing this relationship and these feelings,” states Isabelle on their collaboration.

Drawing from their diverse musical backgrounds, each song becomes a canvas where they skillfully weave together various influences, creating a distinctive and progressive sound that pushes boundaries.

Their recent releases mark a shift towards a more concentrated electronic-pop sound, expertly blending different vocal styles influenced by the realms of hyperpop and EDM. The song was produced by The Prodigy, Bjork, Arcade Fire, The Killers).

By embracing their authentic selves, FIIZ’s music becomes a powerful outlet for raw and unfiltered emotions. “Lungs” is an immersive experience that leaves you spellbound and craving more.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Devendra Banhart Releases New Track Sirens Photo
Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'

The accompanying music video is set in a dystopian society of Devendra’s creation and stars Devendra alongside multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood as well as comedians Tim Heidecker and Mitra Jouhari. Support artists for his upcoming US/EU tour were revealed earlier this week. The tour starts October 1st in Iowa City.

2
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album Saturnia Photo
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'

To celebrate the album announcement, Watson has released a new track. “Would It Pain You to See?” is out now with a video available to watch below. The accompanying mind-melting video was created by Michael Hili, who also directed Flume’s “Say Nothing.”

3
Middle Kids Release New Single Highlands Photo
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'

The band take the bare-bones of indie-rock (guitar, bass, drums) and elevate their songs with an astonishing and euphoric vocal performance, scorching production and an incomparable pop-sensibility. The result is a song which grabs the listener from the opening bars and doesn’t let go for a thrilling three-and-a-half minutes.

4
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Album & Shares Dragonheart Photo
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Album & Shares 'Dragonheart'

Alongside the announcement, Scouten shares 'Dragonheart,' a playful, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks-inspired light-hearted folk tune, out everywhere now. The creation of Scouten's forthcoming, road-trip-salt-air filled fourth studio album Turned to Gold inspired her to continue to pursue music professionally.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in SeptemberPretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' VideoVideo: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video
Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on NetflixWatch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on Netflix
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD