FIELDS & FOREST FOREVER Music Fest to Return With Hayden Blount, THE CROPDUSTERS

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mount Grace Land Trust and Stone Cow Brewery will present the fourth annual FIELDS & FOREST FOREVER Music Fest at the brewery's fields in Barre, Massachusetts, with performances from Hayden Blount and THE CROPDUSTERS. The outdoor benefit concert, set to run in the evening hours, arrives as Mount Grace marks its 40th anniversary of conserving farms, forests and waterways across Central and Western Massachusetts. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will support the land trust's efforts to protect working lands, wildlife habitat and natural resources in the region.

After completing a massive conservation project in Barre, Massachusetts in 2024 – one that has permanently protected over 800 acres of fields, forests and farmland – Mount Grace Land Trust and Stone Cow Brewery are teaming up once again to host their fourth annual Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest to celebrate local conservation on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

This year's festival carries special significance as Mount Grace celebrates its 40th anniversary of conserving and stewarding the farms, forests, and waterways that define Central and Western Massachusetts.

This year's lineup for Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest includes performances by Hayden Blount, a rising artist from Savannah, Tennessee, known for his authentic storytelling, roots-country sound, and heartfelt songs, and local legends THE CROPDUSTERS.

The outdoor concert will run from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM on the scenic fields of Stone Cow Brewery in Barre, Massachusetts. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will benefit Mount Grace, helping to protect the region's working lands, wildlife habitat, and natural resources for future generations.

In addition to live music, the event will feature local food trucks and a wide selection of Stone Cow Brewery's farm-crafted beverages. Representatives from Mount Grace will be on hand at the event to talk with attendees and share information about their work.

Tickets are available here.

'There is no better place for Mount Grace to showcase the importance of landscape-scale conservation than on a property that we've helped protect,' said Emma G. Ellsworth, Executive Director at Mount Grace. Much of the local food and beer that gets sold at Stone Cow Brewery comes directly from the Carter-Stevens Farm – a farm whose cow grazing fields can be seen from the festival venue. 'As we celebrate 40 years of conservation, this festival is a reminder that protecting land is about more than acreage, it's about sustaining local farms, supporting local businesses, and creating places where communities can gather and thrive. Events like this help people connect with the landscapes that make our region special.'

'Five generations of our family have lived and worked on this land,' says Phil Stevens, owner of the 1,000-acre Carter and Stevens Farm. 'This concert is a celebration of our community's shared connection to the land and all that it provides.'

Since its debut, Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest has become a late-summer tradition, drawing more than 1,000 attendees annually and raising critical support for local conservation efforts. Organizers anticipate another strong turnout for an evening of music under the September sky.

Event Details

Name: Fields & Forest Forever Music Fest

Date: Saturday, September 12

Festival Hours: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Stone Cow Brewery, 500 West Street, Barre, MA 01005

Parking: free

Music Lineup

Hayden Blount

THE CROPDUSTERS

Tickets: $25

About Mount Grace Land Trust

Mount Grace Land Trust (Mount Grace) is a non-profit, regional land trust that conserves and cares for forests, farms, and waterways to promote healthy communities in climate-resilient, biodiverse landscapes. The organization serves 23 towns in central and western Massachusetts and is Land Trust Alliance certified. To find out more about Mount Grace, visit mountgrace.org.

About Stone Cow Brewery

Stone Cow Brewery is a farm brewery and restaurant located on the 1,000-acre Carter-Stevens Farm in Barre, Massachusetts. Operating out of a historic 1820s post & beam barn since 2016, Stone Cow Brewery has grown to become the centerpiece of the Carter-Stevens family's working dairy farm. Visit Stonecowbrewery.com to learn more.

The festival, which has drawn more than 1,000 attendees annually since its debut, will also feature local food trucks and beverages from Stone Cow Brewery, much of it sourced from the nearby Carter-Stevens Farm. Representatives from Mount Grace Land Trust are expected to attend to speak with guests about the organization's conservation work. The event is sponsored by Cornerstone Bank.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...