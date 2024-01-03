Eye Flys Share New Single 'Bananarchy Zoo'

Ahead of the release of their new self-titled album out January 26th, Philadelphia trio Eye Flys share noxious new single "Bananarchy Zoo." The new track strips the trio's blistering noise-rock down to something even more lean and incisive, slipping into sludgier tempos with a churning stomp that hits like a sledgehammer.

Throughout, vocalist/guitarist Jake Smith grapples with his love/hate relationship with his Florida roots, delivered with acerbic wit, while also digging into the band's influences with the title referencing Doom's crust and D-beat classic "Monarchy Zoo."

"Bananarchy Zoo" exemplifies Eye Flys distinctive fearlessness and honesty. The trio hail from a city with a rich history of labor activism, long associated with the hard-working, the underdog, the everyman, with drummer Patrick Forrest standing as an active union member. Eye Flys' rounded nature and wry delivery swiftly whittles matters down to their element, often reveling in the perverse humor of our current state of being.

Their new self-titled album wades deeper into the muck and mire of modern living to take an unflinching look at the horrors of late-stage capitalism and offer a caustic remedy for its ravages.

Following the release of Eye Flys, the trio will be touring the U.S. in January and February, with Europe and U.K. dates following in April, including a set at Roadburn Festival.

Listen to Eye Flys new single "Bananarchy Zoo":

Eye Flys 2024 tour dates

Jan. 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Jan. 25 - New Bedford, MA - DNB Kitchen

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Jan. 27 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

Jan. 28 - Asheville, NC - Static Age Records

Jan. 29 - Athens, GA - Flicker

Jan. 30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Jan. 31 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

Feb. 1 - Miami, FL - Gramps

Feb. 3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

Photo by Mark Diehl