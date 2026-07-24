Etty Lau Farrell Releases New Single 'Butterfly' With DJ Rap

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Etty Lau Farrell has released a new single titled BUTTERFLY, recorded in collaboration with drum and bass pioneer DJ Rap.

Musician, entrepreneur, and wife of Perry Farrell, founder and creator of Lollapalooza, Etty Lau Farrell continues the creative evolution that has defined her recent work with the release of her latest single, 'Butterfly,' out July 24, 2026 and produced by pioneering electronic artist DJ Rap. Through the combination of Etty's ethereal vocals with DJ Rap's iconic house-inspired production, the track unfolds as a euphoric dance-pop anthem rooted in timeless vocal house. Driven by soaring melodies, hypnotic rhythms, and an undeniable sense of release, 'Butterfly' captures the beauty of transformation, embracing change, finding freedom, and stepping into a new version of yourself.

Following her recent collaboration with electronic artist VNSSA on 'Step Into My Light,' 'Butterfly' continues Etty's ongoing celebration of the women shaping dance music today. The release with DJ Rap marks another chapter in Etty's evolving musical story, one rooted in connection, creativity, and fearless self expression.

'I am really happy to have the opportunity to lend my vocals to the song 'Butterfly.' DJ Rap has written a beautiful song. This song is very apropos not only to my personal journey, but also to women around the world,' says Etty Lau Farrell. 'We are often confined in our cocoons, but there comes a day when we break out of our chrysalis. The world will see us with our beautiful wings, and we will fly freely.'

A trailblazer in electronic music, DJ Rap has spent decades pushing boundaries as a producer, DJ, and vocalist, helping shape the global drum & bass movement while paving the way for women in the genre. Her signature production style brings a dynamic edge to 'Butterfly,' creating a powerful fusion of two distinct artistic voices.

'This song has always been about emotion and connection, so hearing Etty Lau Farrell bring her own voice and interpretation to it gave it a completely new dimension and new life,' says DJ Rap.

Beyond music, Etty continues to expand her creative vision with the launch of Lolla Girl, an activation and dedicated merch line arriving at Lollapalooza Chicago next weekend. Festivalgoers are invited to step into Etty's vibrant world at the Lolla Girl activation in Vibe Village, an interactive experience inspired by the creativity, connection, and magic that have defined the Lollapalooza spirit for decades. Featuring games, a photo booth to capture festival memories, and exclusive giveaways, the activation will offer fans the chance to win festival pass upgrades, limited-edition Lolla Girl merchandise, and other curated surprises, all courtesy of the Festival Fairy Godmother herself. The experience marks another extension of Etty's mission to inspire and empower women through art, music, and shared experiences, proving that creativity, reinvention, and new beginnings are possible at any stage of life.

Etty Lau Farrell's 'Butterfly' featuring DJ Rap is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms.

About Etty Lau Farrell

Meet Etty Lau Farrell, a modern Renaissance woman known for her exceptional talents as a triple threat. Etty's singing career took off in the mid-2000s, marked by a string of releases including Satellite Party's album, Ultra Payloaded in 2007 on Columbia Records, her standout vocal performance on the Twilight movie soundtrack, and Kind Heaven Orchestra's debut record, Kind Heaven, released in 2019 on BMG Records. Influenced by theatrical vocal styling as well the 1960s 'girl group' vocal sound, she commands attention on stage and in the studio with her versatile voice.

Etty's vocals have appeared on songs with notable musicians such as Peter Hook, Flea, John Frusciante, Jack Irons, Fergie, Thievery Corporation, and Taylor Hawkins. She has also performed live as a vocalist with the Foo Fighters, Hollywood Vampires, members of The Doors, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, Bob Weir, Wayne Coyne, Brian Wilson, Jane's Addiction, and Porno for Pyros. Additionally, she has worked with and been produced by Steve Lilywhite, Tony Visconti, and more recently, collaborated with electronic acts such as Kaskade, Pink Panda, Danja, and Morcheeba.

Stemming from her decades of festival experience with Lollapalooza, Etty has assumed the role of the 'Festival Fairy Godmother.' Enhancing the festival experience and enchanting attendees, she grants wristband upgrades, exclusive giveaways, and festival essentials that sprinkle magic on the weekend. Her song 'Lolla Girl' is a love letter to Lollapalooza, a festival that started by her husband as a counterculture revolution and evolved into a global festival with multiple territories around the world. Lollapalooza is an inclusive and welcoming space where attendees come as they are, celebrating love, joy, themselves and each other through music. Lolla Girl exists to fuel festival goers and encourage them to show up joyfully, innately, and ready to celebrate life with each other.

Etty's life and art reflect kindness and benevolence in the truest sense.

About DJ Rap

Charissa Saverio, professionally known as DJ Rap, is an internationally acclaimed DJ, producer, songwriter, pianist, composer, entrepreneur and label owner whose career has spanned more than three decades. Having sold over 3 million records, she is widely recognised as one of the pioneering women of electronic music while continually pushing creative boundaries across multiple genres and industries. A classically trained pianist, DJ Rap has built a career that extends far beyond the dancefloor. Alongside touring the world as one of electronic music's most respected performers, she has released music through major labels including Sony Music, Ministry Of Sound, composed for film, television and video games, and created music for numerous international campaigns and commercial projects. Her production and composition work has featured in major motion pictures, documentaries and games, including projects associated with Mission: Impossible, Run Lola Run, Enough, Rogue Trader, PlayStation and Nintendo Wii, while collaborations with artists and producers such as BT, Eric Morillo, Hans Zimmer, Hybrid and DJ Tydi demonstrate the breadth of her musical versatility. As the founder of two independent labels: Propa Talent (Jungle/Drum & Bass), founded in 1993, and Improper Talent (House/Techno), DJ Rap has championed artist independence for over thirty years, helping launch new talent while continuing to release her own critically respected music. Her work as an educator, mentor and author has inspired thousands of producers and DJs worldwide. Beyond music, DJ Rap has collaborated with globally recognised brands including Calvin Klein, Armani and Caterpillar, further establishing her reputation as a creative force whose influence reaches well beyond electronic music. Today, DJ Rap continues to headline festivals and clubs across the world while releasing new music, mentoring emerging artists and expanding her creative portfolio. Her career remains defined by innovation, longevity and an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence.

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