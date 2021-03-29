Ernest Kohl's 'Only You' Premieres on The Musical Theatre Radio Station

MUSICAL THEATRE RADIO And EMG/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC. In Association With NOCTURNAL ARTISTS INC. proudly announce that ERNEST KOHL'S new release "ONLY YOU" - THE NEW REMIXES & MORE from the Musical "MAURICE" is being premiered on this weekend's show "THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"!

"THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is Musical Theatre Radio newest and hottest Musical theatre canon party show and programed by famed Musical Theatre Director and Historian Jean-Paul Yovanoff who is also Musical Theatre Radio's CEO and Program Director. "THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is aired on each Saturday at 9:00 P.M. EST.

This week's MARCH 27, 2021 very special featured artist is non other than renown International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist ERNEST KOHL.

Ernest Kohl, recording artist and multi-talented performer, has become a celebrated force within the music industry with an impressive body of international hits. With 21 consecutive "Top Ten" smash singles, 129 of which soared to the #1 Hit position in Dance Music Authority (DMA), Billboard, Street Sound and Dance Music Report's (DMR) Top Fifty Charts, Eurodance Charts, Promo Club Chart, LGBTQ Music Chart and Dance & Pop Radio Charts, it's no wonder Kohl received DMA's "Best Male Vocalist" Award in 1990. From 1991 to 2012 he received nominations for "Song of The Year," "Best Producer/Arranger" and "Best Live Performer" as well as "Best Male Vocalist." In just a few short years, Ernest has also established himself as an accomplished producer, musical arranger, writer, actor, dancer, model, director, choreographer and chairman of his own independent production company.