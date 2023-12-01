Ernest Kohl Rings in the New Year With New 'Happy New Year' Remixes

ERNEST KOHL - "HAPPY NEW YEAR" - THE NEW REMIXES is a brand new original double Maxi-single from International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist Ernest Kohl.

After the extreme success with last year's #1Hit of ERNEST KOHL's - "HAPPY NEW YEAR" (THE NEW REMIXES & MORE) the many demands for new remixes of this new Holiday Party anthem classic could not be ignored. And Ernest Kohl could not disappoint his fans with the numerous requests, So he and his best most current Chart -Topping remixers created these Festive incredible new remixes of "HAPPY NEW YEAR", with a brand new fresh sound that will surly help you ring in this years holiday with a total brand new sound.

Now titled ERNEST KOHL - "HAPPY NEW YEAR" (THE NEW REMIXES) with full new remixes for this years holiday season to please!

So Everyone Get Together And Celebrate! TIS' A Very HOT Way To Ring Out The Old Year & Ring In The New With A Big BANG!

This new original production was Produced by Ernest Kohl with Co-Producer's Jean McClain & Bryan McClain with Additional Production by Steve Skinner & Written by Ernest Kohl, Jean McClain & Bryan McClain.

Together they have now created a huge new exciting, extravagant massive progressive turbo-changed EDM-Mainstream Dance-Pop-Circuit-NRG-Trance-House-Nu-Disco- Euro-Club-Crossover release that completely new unique sound that is totally thrilling and amazing.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR" - The New Remixes features a Special Full-Length Double CD with 12 incredible new remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm!

The Remixes for "HAPPY NEW YEAR"- The New Remixes were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters: Ian Coleen, Thorsten Jakob, Diego Gutierrez Alvarado (Ultra), Cliff Motko, DJ Wharfier, DJ Moracl, Steve Skinner & Ernest Kohl (Himself!)