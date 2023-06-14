Eric Dodd Releases New Single 'Love's Been Waiting On You'

Country singer-songwriter Eric Dodd releases his new single, "Love's Been Waiting On You." The vulnerable country-rock release is about the sincerity of an infectious relationship you've been waiting on while the other person is currently dating someone else. The song is an upbeat, feel-good song lyrically describing the curiosity of a love you've been chasing. What are you waitin' on. Are you waitin' on that phone to ring. Cause I've been waitin' all night long to buy you a drink. Just wait and see where it goes. Might hit you right out of the clear blue. While you've been waitin' on love. Love's Been Waitin' On You.'

Eric's nostalgic tune is based on how he convinced his wife that what he's been waiting for has been here all along. '"Love's Been Waiting On You" is about finally telling someone that they need to give you a chance. It's a rockin' country tune that tells the true story of how I asked my wife on our first date. It took some convincing, but I'm a persistent guy, and I'm sure glad she gave me that shot. Our 9-month-old baby boy, Parker, does too, says Eric."

The power of a country song can lead to something coming full circle. There is no other genre that is able to tell the stories that country can, which rings true to Eric's writing "Love's Been Waiting On You." The lyrics of the song assure listeners that a special someone in your life is worth the wait, and they've been there this whole time.

The rising country artist co-wrote the song with Thomas Archer (Luke Combs, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jason Aldean) and Bruce Wallace (Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley). "We wanted to capture that feeling of knowing you love someone and just making them realize that you're right here ready for them, and you have been for a long time. Our goal was to make it feel good but rock at the same time, and my producer, Dylan Maloney, nailed it."

Its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and seamless combination of country and rock musical styles create a unique blend that characterizes Eric's artistry. "Love's Been Waiting On You" resonates with listeners through the upbeat tempo, highlighting the powerful emotions of falling for someone.

"This is my favorite song I've recorded to date. It was such a blast recording this one. We laid all the tracks down live together, and I just love the energy of those sessions where we are all working up parts and being creative as a band. Sonically, we were intentional not to overproduce and make sure the story cuts through but also makes you sway in a rock n roll kind of way," says Eric.

Throughout Eric's career, he continues to gain national attention as the CMT Discovery Artist and craft his artistry by playing more than 100 dates a year throughout the southeast. His musicianship and energetic stage presence have led him to open for Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, Rodney Adkins, and many more. Using a wild theme that speaks to the heart of a Friday night, Eric seamlessly blends country, rock, and pop as he continues to embark on an impressive run of success.

