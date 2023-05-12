Emily Scott Robinson Announces European Tour

The tour kicks off in Berlin on August 15th. 

Emily Scott Robinson has announced her forthcoming European tour which kicks off in Berlin on August 15th.

"Emily Scott Robinson's fast-growing UK and European fanbase will be excited to hear the singer-songwriter is heading back across The Pond to perform an array of overseas dates later this year," said in their tour announcement, adding that she "will be serenading crowds with her enchanting, sinuous melodies and intricate, dexterous lyricism across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands."

Robinson is also slated to perform at Denmark's Tønder Festival and The Long Road Festival in the UK. See below for a full list of dates.

With a quarter million miles under her belt and counting, North Carolina native Robinson travels the dusty highways of America's wild country, capturing the stories of the people she meets and expertly crafting them into songs.

She received critical acclaim for her debut album Traveling Mercies, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019." In 2021, Robinson signed with Oh Boy Records, the label founded by the legendary John Prine, and released her follow-up album, American Siren.

It made numerous "Best of 2021" lists including NPR, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and No Depression. In 2022, Robinson released a collaboration for theater called Built on Bones, a song cycle written for the Witches of Shakespeare's Macbeth, featuring artists Alisa Amador and Violet Bell. Be sure to follow her at the links below for the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES:

August 15 - Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo

August 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

August 18 - Oslo, NO @ Interstate

August 19 - Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Roots

August 20 - Falkenberg, SE @ Hwitan

August 23 - Malmo, SE @ Folk o Rock

August 24 - 25 - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival

August 27 - Leicestershire, UK @ The Long Road Fest / The Front Porch Stage

August 29 - Dublin, IE @ The Ruby Sessions

September 1 - Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

September 2 - Glasglow, UK @ Mono

September 3 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

September 6 - London, UK @ Slaughtered Lamb

September 8 - Spijkerboor, NL @ Cafe 't Keerpunt*

September 9 - Leusden, NL @ In The Woods*

September 10 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso*

September 11 - Bergen op Zoom @ Crossroads Radio*

*w/ Rebecca Loebe

Photo credit: Cal & Aly



