Emily King Releases New Song 'See Me' In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Listen to the song here.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily King releases "See Me" today, the moving song she wrote in response to this year's Black Lives Matter protests. The soaring track finds King voicing her grief and attempting to connect with others over the tragedy of racial injustice - "Can you hear me now? / Can you see me now? / If I cry out loud / Will you believe me now?" "Feeling so moved by this powerful time," King told Rolling Stone about the song's inception. "Every day watching the world demand justice. I wake up with sadness but also hope. Like people are starting to finally notice how deeply broken things are. Can you hear me now? Can you see me now? I started singing the words and they wouldn't leave my head." "See Me" originally appeared on ATO Records' Black Live Matter benefit compilation Silence Is Not An Option (turn this up) and is now streaming on all platforms.

On September 17, King will be taking part in City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Jubilee benefit concert, performing alongside Sting, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rosanne Cash. The free digital concert is a benefit to support City Parks Foundation's programs in parks and will be streaming across all SummerStage social platforms beginning at 7pm.

Emily King was nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards -- Best R&B Song for her single "Look at Me Now" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her 2019 album Scenery. She performed at this year's Grammys' MusiCares tribute to Aerosmith alongside John Legend, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, and more. Scenery was praised for its "starry-eyed earnestness of acoustically arranged versions" by NPR Music, while Pitchfork called it "sleek, vibrant R&B... the perfect frame for her extraordinary voice." After its release, Emily made high-profile TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning, performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, opened an arena tour with Sara Bareilles that included dates at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and sold out a nationwide acoustic tour.

Listen to "See Me" here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

View More Music Stories Related Articles