Elise Eriksen Releases Debut EP 'Golden Boy'

Emerging popstar Elise Eriksen has released her debut EP Golden Boy, the culmination of her recent string of glittering pop gems including "Less ft. Shoffy," "Smile," and "Young Once." PRESS HERE to listen to the five-track EP which welcomes Elise's brand-new single "Golden Boy," an 80s-inspired cautionary tale which brushes past the imitative devotion of those who only offer fame and fortune to undercut its disco bassline and crystal-clear synths with blithe coolness.

"'Golden Boy' started in my head as a super basic beat and some lyrics that my friend and I wrote in my bedroom," says Elise. "Now it's going to be the focus song of my debut EP! Could not be more excited for everyone to hear it!"

Golden Boy follows the recent release of "Young Once," a blissful, soaring anthem about living in the moment which features Elise's powerful vocals against a background of crisp electric guitars and provided the soundtrack for a primetime campaign for Intersport in Norway which also starred Elise herself. PRESS HERE to watch the music video.

﻿Elise also recently teamed up with legendary DJ Afrojack to reimagine her debut single "Less ft. Shoffy" (PRESS HERE to listen), which was originally co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Julia Michaels and featuring both Shoffy and Blu DeTiger. The track has already broken over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone after being featured on key pop playlists worldwide and receiving international radio play. PRESS HERE to watch the effortlessly cool video for "Less ft. Shoffy" which reflects on growing apart in a relationship and shows Elise defying expectations to stand out alongside a cast of her best friends. Elise's second single "Smile" was co-written by Sasha Sloan (Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Anne-Marie, Katy Perry) and showcases Elise's distinctive vocals over her own piano instrumental while it speaks to the façade of smiling even though you're not ok. PRESS HERE to watch the breathtakingly stark video which was shot entirely by iPhone 12 on a frozen lake in Norway at -15°F.

Originally from Norway, Elise moved to New York City soon after discovering her love for music and is now based in Los Angeles. The daughter of one half of uber-producers Stargate (GRAMMY-winning producer Mikkel Eriksen, known for his work with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Coldplay), Elise grew up in the studio surrounded by the world's top artists and songwriters. Embracing the uncompromising work ethic she grew up surrounded by, Elise uses her encyclopedic knowledge of music history and first-hand experience to create perfect pop songs. She devoted years to playing the piano and honing her craft before experimenting with writing songs of her own. Inspired by artists as eclectic as Stevie Nicks, Alicia Keys, Don Toliver, Pink Floyd, and Etta James, the seventeen-year-old's dynamic musical imagination and sharp musical instincts reflect her endless creative curiosity and a deep commitment to her artistic growth.

Listen here: