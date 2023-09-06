Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'

the Brooklyn-based artist Elijah Wolf released a new single “Was It All Just A Dream” as he kicks off a tour supporting Julian Lage that begins tonight in Pittsburgh, PA. The tour will make stops in Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Portland, ME and more. Tickets are on sale now.

About the song, Wolf explains, “I wrote this song back in the fall of 2018, when I was renting a small studio in Brooklyn. A relationship had just ended and I was feeling lost, questioning where I was headed in life. I was staying at the studio late most nights, piecing together my second album Brighter Lighting and an EP.

One of those nights, when all the lights were off except for a small lamp, these three chords came to me. Lyrics flowed out in a stream of consciousness. This song became a vehicle for existential questions about past choices I’d made and what the future held for me. The process felt instinctive and cathartic. Later, when it came time to record my album Brighter Lighting, I gave this demo another pass and tried arranging it with a band.

It didn’t feel right anymore. New versions weren’t capturing the honesty of the original take. So I put the song away for years. It wasn’t until now, five years later, that I’m identifying with it again. It feels like the right time to share the original version.”

“Was It All Just A Dream” follows the release of Wolf’s third studio album Forgiving Season that was released earlier this summer via his label Mtn Laurel Recording Co. The album was produced by his longtime creative partner Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Rhett Miller) and features performances by Photay and drummer Joshua Jeager (Angel Olsen).

Last week, FLOOD Magazine released their Neighborhoods session featuring Wolf performing two singles from his new album which they called “an artist at the height of his powers.”

Tour Dates with Julian Lage

9/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall

9/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR

9/8 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

9/12 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

9/13 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

9/15 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

9/16 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center

9/17 – Marlboro, NY – The Falcon

9/18 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

9/20 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square

Photo Courtesy of the Artist