Elijah Johnston Releases 'Hometown Vampire'

Georgia-based pop-powerhouse Elijah Johnston returns with Hometown Vampire, his sixth studio album and debut release on Strolling Bones Records.

Lauded by Flagpole Magazine as a fast-rising “indie scene legend,” Johnston continues to turn heads for his remarkable songwriting talent, which draws on astute social commentary and self-effacing humor to examine timely observations about the human condition. Hot off the presses today, the much-anticipated collection is accompanied by a grin-inducing music video for the single, “Fifth Beatle” (watch and share below).

Hometown Vampire can best be described as a manifesto for the postmodern world. Inspired by Johnston's real-life encounters with the peril of small town celebrity, the music industry machine, and the always-bewildering paradigm of love, the 11-track set captures deeply intricate concepts with impressive eloquence.

Oscillating seamlessly between hair-whipping bangers, tender piano ballads and lustrous, symphonic compositions, the 35 minute listen covers significant ground in its relatively brief overture––calling to mind classically-revered acts like The Beatles, The Smiths, and Billy Joel, as well as contemporary standouts like Vampire Weekend and Death Cab For Cutie in equal measure.

With support from producer/engineer Tommy Trautwein and longtime collaborators Gideon Johnston, Cannon Rogers, Gracie Huffman, and Drew Beskin, Johnston has undoubtedly unleashed his most honest, brazen, and irresistible work to date. The Hometown Vampire tour kicks off in Athens tonight at the Georgia Theatre Rooftop (tickets/info). Follow along at elijahjohnston.net/ for the latest updates.

Elijah Johnston Tour Dates

10/6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre Rooftop

10/15 - New York, NY - Bar Freda

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Century

10/19 - Richmond, VA - Get Tight Lounge

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar

10/26 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's

11/9 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Upstairs

11/10 - Columbus, GA - Silvan Guitars

11/11 - Columbus, GA - JarFest