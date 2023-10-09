Elijah Johnston Releases 'Hometown Vampire'

The Hometown Vampire tour kicks off in Athens tonight at the Georgia Theatre Rooftop.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour Photo 4 Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Elijah Johnston Releases 'Hometown Vampire'

Georgia-based pop-powerhouse Elijah Johnston returns with Hometown Vampire, his sixth studio album and debut release on Strolling Bones Records.

Lauded by Flagpole Magazine as a fast-rising “indie scene legend,” Johnston continues to turn heads for his remarkable songwriting talent, which draws on astute social commentary and self-effacing humor to examine timely observations about the human condition. Hot off the presses today, the much-anticipated collection is accompanied by a grin-inducing music video for the single, “Fifth Beatle” (watch and share below).

Hometown Vampire can best be described as a manifesto for the postmodern world. Inspired by Johnston's real-life encounters with the peril of small town celebrity, the music industry machine, and the always-bewildering paradigm of love, the 11-track set captures deeply intricate concepts with impressive eloquence.

Oscillating seamlessly between hair-whipping bangers, tender piano ballads and lustrous, symphonic compositions, the 35 minute listen covers significant ground in its relatively brief overture––calling to mind classically-revered acts like The Beatles, The Smiths, and Billy Joel, as well as contemporary standouts like Vampire Weekend and Death Cab For Cutie in equal measure.

With support from producer/engineer Tommy Trautwein and longtime collaborators Gideon Johnston, Cannon Rogers, Gracie Huffman, and Drew Beskin, Johnston has undoubtedly unleashed his most honest, brazen, and irresistible work to date. The Hometown Vampire tour kicks off in Athens tonight at the Georgia Theatre Rooftop (tickets/info). Follow along at elijahjohnston.net/ for the latest updates.

Elijah Johnston Tour Dates

10/6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre Rooftop

10/15 - New York, NY - Bar Freda 

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Century

10/19 - Richmond, VA - Get Tight Lounge

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar

10/26 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's

11/9 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Upstairs

11/10 - Columbus, GA - Silvan Guitars

11/11 - Columbus, GA - JarFest



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram Photo
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram

Dua Lipa seems to be teasing new music after deleting all of her Instagram posts. The technique has frequently been used by artists when they are about to release a big project, such as Taylor Swift while she was preparing to tease her 'Reputation' era.

2
Christine Bauer Releases New Single Crumble Photo
Christine Bauer Releases New Single 'Crumble'

Multi-talented Country music star Christina Bauer reflects on past heartbreak in her captivating and relatable track 'Crumble'. With FM radio play and an upcoming lyric video release, Bauer's emotional song connects with the fear of entering a new relationship after enduring scars from the past. Don't miss this moving reflection from rising country artist Christine Bauer.

3
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams Photo
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will start the first half of the season with Tony and Grammy- winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which brings the songbook of the incomparable singer-songwriter to life from October 15 to November 5. It is followed from November 19 to December 10 by a presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production of Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider's unflinching true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi's Jake Epstein, who, coincidentally, originated the role of Carole King's husband in Beautiful.

4
OMD Share Verushka Single From Bauhaus Staircase LP Photo
OMD Share 'Verushka' Single From 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP

OMD shares 'Verushka' single and video, announces UK headline tour and performance at Darker Waves Fest in LA. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SHUCKED