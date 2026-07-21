Eli Paperboy Reed Releases Swamp Dogg-Produced Single 'Love You More'

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Eli Paperboy Reed has released a new single titled LOVE YOU MORE, produced by Swamp Dogg.

The track, 'Love You More' (feat. Zaniah), arrived on July 21st. It is featured on Reed's upcoming album, Getting There, due out September 11th via Yep Roc Records.

Photo Credit: Zaniah with Eli Paperboy Reed (photo courtesy of Yep Roc)

Reed digs into the backstory of the track: 'When I was 21 and still living in Boston I sang with a gospel group, The Silver Leaf Gospel singers. The group had been founded in 1945 and all of the members were at least 50 years my senior. The founder and main lead singer, Deacon Randy Greene, became a mentor and close friend. When I met him, he had been married for close to 60 years and before my wife and I got married, she asked him how they did it. His response was simple: you just stay married. That's what this song means. Whatever hard times you go through, respond with more determination, more commitment and more love. That's the only way to make it last.'

'This is one of the most fun and positive songs on the record and that shows in the performance, too. Zaniah, who is an incredible up-and-coming artist herself, brought her unique combination of Country Music and R&B to the table here and that's just what the song calls for me. I absolutely loved singing this together with her in the studio and the sound of our voices blending together, especially in the quiet sections. The secret hero of this record is Jonny's steel guitar solo which was inspired by players in the sacred steel tradition like Calvin Cooke and Aubrey Ghent.'

Hailed as 'the king of rhythm & soul' by Mojo, Eli Paperboy Reed made his way from Brookline, MA, to Clarksdale, MS, as a teenager, honing his chops while immersing himself in the juke joint culture of the Delta. After a stint playing with famed gospel singer Mitty Collier on the south side of Chicago in his early twenties, Reed returned to the Boston area and began turning heads with a series of albums that earned widespread acclaim, with NPR hailing the music as 'inspired, raw and powerful' and Uncut lauding its 'urgent, electric energy.' The records landed Reed multiple major label deals, scores of song placements in film and tv, and festival dates around the world as he established himself as one of the most compelling and consistent soul men of the modern era.

On his latest collection, Getting There, Reed explores a more grown-up kind of love, contemplating what it takes for two people to go the distance through good times and bad. Produced by legendary R&B iconoclast Swamp Dogg, the album is a joyful dose of timeless soul and roots music, but it's also a deeply mature work of lyrical craftsmanship, one that reckons with the vagaries of love in the long term as it illuminates the myriad throughlines connecting soul, gospel, and R&B music with folk, country, and rock and roll. Add it all up and you've got an infectious take on the work that follows the fireworks, an ode to the extraordinary endurance of the ordinary, everyday love that makes the world go around.

'This is grown folks music,' Reed reflects. 'I'm not 25 anymore, and I don't want to make records that sound like I am. I want to make music that's reflective not just of where I've been, but where I'm at right now.'

'I haven't heard many white boys who can do what Eli does,' Swamp Dogg says with a laugh. 'We were on tour together in Spain the first time I heard him perform, and I said to myself, 'Now that's a singing motherf*cker right there.''

The admiration was mutual — Reed had long been a fan of Swamp Dogg's remarkable catalog as a producer, songwriter, and artist — and the two immediately hit it off as kindred spirits. Over the course of the next decade, the pair would share stages again several times, always ending each performance with a duet on Swamp Dogg's 'Mama's Baby, Daddy's Maybe.'

'I knew Swamp had been focusing on his own material for quite some time and probably hadn't produced another artist in thirty years,' Reed explains, 'but when I came up with this batch of songs, he was the first person I thought of. If anybody knows how to make grown folks music, how to weave all these genres together, how to be serious but also tongue in cheek at the same time, it's Swamp Dogg.'

After meeting for pre-production sessions in LA, where they bonded once again over their shared love of everything from '50s vocal groups to '90s country, the pair began work on the album with Reed's band at Restoration Sound in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, tracking most of the record live on the floor in just ten days.

'Sometimes we could get ahead of ourselves and overexcited,' recalls Reed, 'and Swamp would always pull things back and get us to chill out and let the song play itself. I did a bunch of the keyboards on this record, but we convinced Swamp to play some piano with us, too, because I just love his feel and his groove and his phrasing. He'd ease us into this perfect, lazy pocket every time.'

'We're always 'getting there,' right?' Reed asks rhetorically. 'That's what life is, especially when you realize that even when you've got a family and kids — or whatever the 'goal' was — that the race isn't run and that it won't ever be.'

Eli Paperboy Reed's new Swamp Dogg-produced album Getting There is out September 11th on vinyl, CD and digital / streaming via Yep Roc Records. Reed's latest singles 'Love You More' (feat. Zaniah) and 'Getting There' are out now on all DSPs. The album is available to pre-order and stream.

Getting There Track List:

Every Once in a While

Asking for a Friend

Getting There

Like We Used To

I Can't Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand)

How Can I Forget

Love You More (feat. Zaniah)

Knock Knock Memories

Sore Loser

One Man's Trash (Is Another Man's Treasure) (feat. Swamp Dogg)

Everyone Else

Hardworking People

The Questions

Photo Credit: Swamp Dogg with Eli Paperboy Reed (photo: Rosie Cohe)

ELI PAPERBOY REED TOUR DATES:

9/15 - Chattanooga, TN - WUTC / NPR

9/16 - Americana Fest

9/17 - Americana Fest

9/18 - Nashville, TN - The Grand Ole Opry w/ Swamp Dogg

9/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

10/2 - Boston, MA - Regattabar

10/3 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

10/9 - The Listening Room - Lewes, DE

10/31 - Murcia, Spain - Teatro Circo

11/1 - Madrid, Spain - Babylon Club

11/2 - Valencia, Spain - Loco Club

11/3 - San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba

11/4 - Barcelona, Spain - The Wolf

11/6 - Sittard NL - Volt

11/7 - Groningen NL - TakeRoot Festival

11/8 - Breda NL – Mezz

3/9/27 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

3/10/27 - Nottingham, England - Metronome

3/11/27 - Bristol, England - The Fleece

3/12/27 - London, England - 229

[additional dates to be announced soon]



Photo Credit: Zaniah with Eli Paperboy Reed (photo courtesy of Yep Roc)

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