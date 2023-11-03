Electronic Rock Legends Pendulum Release Adventurous EP 'Anima'

The multi platinum-selling electronic rock band Pendulum, composed of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka - have released their highly anticipated EP ‘Anima', out today via Virgin Music Group / Mushroom Group.

'Anima' consists of four tracks including the EP's focus single, a collaboration with acclaimed rising UK metal/underground hip hop artist Scarlxrd, who provides a blistering combination of rap and vicious screamo on ‘Mercy Killing' - backed by Pendulum's unique brand of thunderous DnB to make it a thrilling ride from start to finish.

"It very quickly became clear that Scar [Scarlxrd] was one of our favorite people that we've ever had in the studio. He's pure energy. Nothing was off-limits. Trap verse? Let's do it. Slightly-more-pop-punk-than-usual chorus? f it, let's go.” - Rob Swire

The EP also includes Pendulum's crossover hit single ‘Halo', which features Bullet For My Valentine lead singer Matt Tuck, along with their anthemic drum and bass single ‘Colourfast'. Collectively, these songs have amassed over 15M streams, 2M views, radio rotation on Music Choice's (24/7) METAL channel, and landed on the biggest editorial playlists including Spotify's ‘New Music Friday' series since their summer release.

“We've always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.” -Rob Swire

Silent Spinner' is as Rob puts it, “one of the darker tracks we've done.” It caps off the EP brimming with a Spanish horn section and flows into a booming groove, slick vocal melodies, and metallic, futuristic synth sounds only Pendulum could finesse. Rob shares, “For optimal listening experience, try moving to London and listen to it at 3 a.m. when you're having a bad week and you've just been splashed by a bus.”

Ahead of their EP release, the band surprised fans recently with their cover of Taylor Swift's “Anti-Hero” - racking up over 235K views and in true Pendulum fashion, offered some smashing metal guitar riffs, thumping drum and bass, and soaring vocals.

The announcement arrives on the heels of the band's recent arena tour of Australia and New Zealand. Gaz (Garreth McGrillen) will also perform a coveted Pendulum DJ set at Home Bass Festival in Orlando, FL on November 10th. Starting in March of 2024, the band will return to the UK for their arena tour. It will be their biggest UK tour in over ten years with some of their most monumental shows to date. North American tour dates will be announced in 2024.