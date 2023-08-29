Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'

Last Friday, electro-indie duo Electric Sons dropped their dreamy new single, "Take Me Over."

After their last single ‘Black Lotus’, the Sons began working on their follow up. Sample inspired, this latest single is a personal track about a new relationship crossing over into something more serious. The band mixed and mastered the song themselves, with assistance from Maze Studios in Atlanta.

TOUR DATES

Sept. 03 - Park Tavern - Atlanta, GA

Sept. 30 - Candler Park Fest - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 12 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

The Electric Sons are an lndie-Alt writing duo that began in their cluttered garage studio in Atlanta, GA. The writing portion of the band is Andrew Miller from Atlanta, GA on lyrics, vocals, guitar and keys and Ben Richards from Peaks Island, ME on backing vocals, guitar and keys.

The two met in college at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, GA in a music theory class, and have been writing, playing and touring together ever since. They have been showcase artists for Red Bull, American Songwriter, BMI and have had their music featured in major ad campaigns for Chevy, Wendy's, Red Bull and more.

Additionally their music has been included on Spotify's New Music Friday and Discover Weekly playlists and they have performed huge stages at festivals such as Hangout Fest, Voodoo Fest, and Summer Fest. They have also been on many tours across North America with bands such as St. Lucia, Capital Cities, and many more.