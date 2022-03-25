Ed Schrader's Music Beat Releases New Album 'Nightclub Daydreaming'

Baltimore-based duo Ed Schrader's Music Beat release its new album Nightclub Daydreaming today. Following the release of the Dan Deacon-produced Riddles in 2018, Devlin Rice and Ed Schrader began writing Nightclub Daydreaming with the idea of making a fun, danceable album, but an underlying moodiness proved unshakeable. As Schrader puts it, "The cave followed us into the discotheque."

During the making of the record, Ed was struggling and decided they could no longer pretend to be something they weren't. Just ahead of the band's tour, which began less than two weeks ago, Ed released a statement revealing that they are a woman, and use the pronouns they/them.

Following the death of a close friend and touring band member, as well as Ed's realization, the band went on to record and mix Nightclub Daydreaming over a two-week period with Craig Bowen at Tempo House in Baltimore. The end result is not the album of "sunny disco bangers'' that Rice says the band set out for, but something deeper, darker and more rewarding.

Tour Dates

3/25/22 - Boise ID @ Treefort Fest

3/29/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/1/22 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest The Crocodile

4/3/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/4/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

4/6/22 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer supporting Sean Nicholas Savage

4/7/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/8 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop's Bar

4/9/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

4/10/22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

4/13/22 - OKC @ Opolis

4/14/22 - St. Louis @ The Sinkhole

4/15 - Madison, WI @ Der Rathskeller (University of Wisconsin)

4/16/22 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

4/18/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

4/20/22 - Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

4/21/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

4/22/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dave Kiss Presents / Kung Fu Necktie

4/23/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ AdHoc / Union Pool

4/30/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (RECORD RELEASE PARTY)