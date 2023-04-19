Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Easy Star All-Stars Unleash 'Rock 'N' Roll Suicide' Featuring Macy Gray

Easy Star All-Stars Unleash 'Rock 'N' Roll Suicide' Featuring Macy Gray

Their new album will be released on April 21.

Apr. 19, 2023  

After a run of sonically mesmerizing singles, this Friday (April 21), acclaimed reggae group Easy Star All-Stars will release their highly anticipated album Ziggy Stardub via Easy Star Records.

The project is a reggae reimagining of David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and features guest performances by Maxi Priest, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, and many others. Packages of the album are available here, including royal blue colored vinyl along with CD and exclusive t-shirt offerings.

Ahead of the release, today the band has shared a final taste of the project with the single + video "Rock 'N' Roll Suicide." The track features vocals by multi-award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer Macy Gray, showcasing her one of a kind voice. The passionate rendition offers a fresh spin on the original, forging a laid back atmosphere across a bounding drum beat and swaggering horns.

Michael Goldwasser, producer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist of Easy Star says, "The main key was finding an emotive and groundbreaking vocalist, and we did just that with Macy Gray, who is truly inimitable in every song that she sings, including this one." The track is paired with a stop motion video, taking viewers through the journey of two cats during an evening in a paper town.

The renowned burger chain Five Guys has also named Easy Star All-Stars as the restaurant's Featured Artist of May. The chain will be playing an Easy Star track every hour in every store for the entire month.

Easy Star All-Stars will also be playing an album release show to celebrate Ziggy Stardub tomorrow, April 20 at Sony Hall in New York City. The 420 show - an annual tradition for the All-Stars in their hometown - will also feature special guests Sister Carol and Cannabis Cup Band. Tickets are available here. The band will also be performing at the Sea.Hear.Now music festival in New Jersey this September.

Blending musical versatility, instrumental prowess, beautiful vocal harmonies, and a premier rhythm section, Easy Star All-Stars have established themselves as one of the top international reggae acts on the scene for over two decades.

During this time, they've toured in over 30 countries on 6 continents, bringing together fans of reggae, classic rock, dub, and indie rock into one big family. Previous releases of the band's long standing collection of tribute albums include Dub Side of the Moon (2003), a critically-acclaimed reggae re-working of Radiohead's OK Computer, Radiodread (2006), Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (2009), and Easy Star's Thrillah (2012), as well as the remix album Dubber Side of the Moon (2010). The All-Stars have also released two original collections, Until That Day EP (2008) and First Light (2011).

About Macy Gray:

Macy Gray is a multi-award-winning American musician, songwriter, producer and actress. She is renowned for her own approach to sound, lyrics and fashion, and is known for her distinctive raspy voice and a singing style. Gray has released ten studio albums, and has received five Grammy nominations. Her track "I Try" became a Top Five pop hit in 1999, and in 2001, she was awarded a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She also received multiple platinum certifications for the parent album, On How Life Is, shortly after.

Photo Credit: Joshua Reynolds



Jealous Of The Birds Returns Shares Beginners Luck From Hinterland Photo
Jealous Of The Birds Returns Shares 'Beginner's Luck' From 'Hinterland'
Jealous of the Birds – the moniker of Naomi Hamilton – shares the irresistible indie pop track “Beginner’s Luck” from her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland. Balancing whimsy and weight, the new song is emblematic of the dynamism of Hinterland, which Hamilton created with producer, engineer, and mix engineer Declan Legge.
Kaien Cruz Returns with Heartfelt New Single Black Ice Photo
Kaien Cruz Returns with Heartfelt New Single 'Black Ice'
Written by Kai with Tre Wright (Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Guapdad 4000) who co-produced it alongside Cam Griffin (Summer Walker, Kiana Lede, Rico Nasty), “Black Ice” sets the tone for what’s further to come from the multi-faceted artist’s forthcoming project due out later this year. 
CRUZADOS Announce European Tour & the Release of a New EP Photo
CRUZADOS Announce European Tour & the Release of a New EP
The Cruzados European tour kicks off this Spring, April 27th through May 27th of 2023 with stops in Spain, France, Belgium, and Germany. Also coming this Spring 2023, you can expect an all new 6-song EP entitled 'Land of the Endless Sun' produced by Bruce Witkin, as well as a collection of live music recorded in Europe from the band's 2022 tour.
HARRISON Shares New Single Featuring Nanna. B Photo
HARRISON Shares New Single Featuring Nanna. B
Harrison will release his self-produced third album Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees, demonstrating  the evolution of the Toronto-based artist’s sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch’s LOUD) and commercials (NERF, Play-Doh).

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share