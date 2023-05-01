EXOTIKON Single Day Tickets On Sale Today!

Peekaboo Gallery, announced today that single day tickets are on sale now for the first-ever immersive event, EXOTIKON, celebrating the wild, weird and wonderful world of Exotica set for the weekend of June 23, 24 & 25 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Tickets are also on-sale now for the entire weekend via the EXOTIKON World Passport that admits you to everything for one fixed price at a substantial discount off the single day admission price and includes a limited edition EXOTIKON ONE SECRET SOCIETY FESTIVAL RINGS.

Additionally, EXOTIKON has announced their first round of new programming features to the weekend-long celebration. Entertainer El Vez and Video Creator/Model Pinup Palmer are confirmed as hosts for the weekend event, Sunday's headliner will legendary Don Randi, famed keyboardist for The Wrecking Crew who will recreate his long-lost 60s Exotica album live on stage for the first time ever in a world premiere exclusive event, an Yma Sumac centennial celebration including live tribute, exhibitions and symposiums and BOOTLEG BATMAN!, a late-night campy burlesque homage to unlicensed superhero products of the 60s and 70s.

Imagine EXOTIKON as a theme park with shopping, live music, displays, symposiums, projections, craft cocktails and you are just beginning grasp the coolness of EXOTIKON. Located at the innovative art park, Wisdome LA in one of the most distinctive communities in the country, the historic downtown Los Angeles Arts District, EXOTIKON takes place within one whole block with a city parking garage nearby. This magical venue features five temperature-controlled domes with stages and 360 degree projection.

EXOTIKON is a fully immersive 21+ experience and extravaganza which includes vendor villages, outdoor entertainment, themed photo booths, EXOTIKON cocktail grottos, food-a-rama, historical exhibits, theatrical stage productions, free rum tastings, exclusive merch, the SHAG-SHACK Swinger Lounge, themed Exotica burlesque, auctions of vintage Tiki and Exotica Items and more! Every day, EXOTIKON will keep you busy from 10am-11pm with an onslaught of groovy entertainment and fun distractions. Additional features and line-ups will be added each week.

EXOTIKON is like nothing you have ever seen or dreamed of before. Each day is themed. Day one is the 100th birthday celebration of Exotica diva Yma Sumac & includes a symposium and guest panel of Yma Sumac history, unseen media and artifacts from her archives in cooperation with the Yma Sumac estate. The main show will be an incredible stage show with the wild orchestra Mambo Diabolico, featuring horns, percussion, electronics and more. An Yma Sumac vocalist will take center stage with other surprises as we take our guests on a dazzling journey through the exotic world of The Sun Goddess.

Day two's theme is APOCALYPSE TIKI: The Rise and Fall of THE TIKIS where we will discuss Tiki history, while centering the incredible story of Polynesian showman and entrepreneur Danny Balsz. His defunct theme park, "The Tikis" in Monterey Park is the stuff of legend. On stage we will recreate an evening's entertainment at this park with live Polynesian dancing, fire acts, comedy and even an exploding volcano! Day Three's theme and more musical guests and events will be announced shortly.

In addition, confirmed musical entertainment will be provided by the following entertainers:

*The Tikiyaki Orchestra

*Creepxotica

*The Martini Kings

*The Ego Plum Laboratory of Electro-Musical Instruments

*The Hula Girls

*The Infernal Order of the Black Flame

*Jason Lee & The Dark Entities

*Mambo Diabolico

*The Hukilau Hotshots

*Optiganally Yours

*The Reckless Night Ensemble Plays Raymond Scott

*The Blue Hawaiians

*Thea Triffid - Theremin virtuoso

EXOTIKON is presented be Peekaboo Gallery who specialize in immersive themed exhibitions, augmented by a very focused sale of commercial art and memorabilia. Peekaboo Gallery has led the way with ground-breaking sales of specialized pop culture collections such as Vintage Disneyland, Videogame Culture, Commercial Air Travel, Rod Serling's Night Gallery and The World of Godzilla Toys. Most recently, Peekaboo Gallery had the honor of showcasing legendary mid-century Polynesian pop manufacturer, Oceanic Arts: The Godfathers of Tiki in Whittier, Ca. This included a month-long festival called, Aloha Oa! and culminated in a world-record sale in two OA Vintage Tiki Collection Auctions in 2022. Peekaboo Gallery sees their events and auctions as highly curated and exceptionally executed LACMA installation where at the end of the exhibition, you can buy the items displayed in the museum.