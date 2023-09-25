ESPN to Add Songs from Dolly Parton's New Album 'Rockstar' to Monday Night Football Soundtrack

ESPN’s Monday Night Football will feature music from global superstar and multi-hyphenate Hall of Famer Dolly Parton’s new album Rockstar during select weeks this season, further enhancing the weekly football franchise’s soundtrack.

The multi-week collaboration begins in Week 3 (September 25) with Dolly Parton’s single “Night Moves,” featuring Chris Stapleton, and then continues in Week 6 (October 16) with “Heartbreaker,” featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Following the album’s Nov. 17 release, Rockstar’s “Magic Man,” featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese, and the album’s title track “Rockstar,” with special guest Richie Sambora, will be heard in select Monday Night Football games the remainder of the year.

“I am excited for ESPN to spotlight songs from my new Rockstar album,” says Parton. “When I decided to do a full-blown rock album after they put me in the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame, I thought it would be fun to call the album Rockstar. The athletes who give their all everyday are most definitely rock stars, and I love that these songs will be a small part of celebrating their achievements.”

Each of the songs will take viewers in and out of commercials during Monday Night Football, with “Night Moves” also featured more prominently on Monday Night Countdown as part of the song’s world premiere. After each song is used on ESPN’s NFL property, fans will hear the songs on additional ESPN programming.

Monday Night Football Music

The addition of Parton’s music follows the launch of Monday Night Football’s new anthem featuring Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and Cindy Blackman Santana reimagining Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” Additionally, Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and global superstar Justin Timberlake’s music is running in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards.

In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. To date, Parton has donated over 215 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation.